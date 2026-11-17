Lionsgate greenlights an animated prequel about John Wick's Impossible Task while Saber Interactive develops a new AAA video game exploring the assassin's early life.

Keanu Reeves is officially returning to the world of John Wick through two major new projects announced recently. Lionsgate has given the green light for an animated prequel film that will explore the legendary assassin's past. At the same time, Saber Interactive is developing a new video game that delves even deeper into the character's history.

Animated Prequel Covers Impossible Task

The newly authorized animated film will focus specifically on the Impossible Task. This mission is the critical event that allowed John Wick to escape the criminal underworld. It enabled him to spend his final days with his wife, Helen. The franchise has never shown this specific mission on screen before.

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Kevin Mills, the creative director for the upcoming animated project, confirmed that the film is moving forward. The story will depict the events that led to John retiring from his life as a hitman. This project adds to the expanding universe that already includes a fifth mainline film. Donnie Yen is also set to star in a Caine spin-off movie.

Video Game Explores Early Life

Saber Interactive is developing a third-person action game set years before the Impossible Task. The title was announced on February 12, 2026, during a PlayStation State of Play showcase. The game will be a single-player experience available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It is being developed in collaboration with Lionsgate and franchise director Chad Stahelski.

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Keanu Reeves will reprise his role by providing John Wick's likeness and voice for the game. The project aims to tell an original story that expands the franchise lore. It will introduce new characters while bringing back familiar faces from the films.

Gameplay Mechanics and Combat

Saber Interactive is known for creating games like Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. The studio says it is designing the combat from the ground up. The game will feature a dedicated gun-fu combat system. Players can expect elaborate camerawork and intense driving sequences.

The environments will be richly detailed to match the cinematic style of the movies. The developers want to capture the distinctive fighting style of John Wick. This approach ensures the game feels authentic to the source material. Fans can currently wishlist the game on PlayStation and Steam.

Release Windows and Future Updates

There is no official release date for the video game yet. A Saber executive briefly mentioned 2028 as a possibility. However, the studio clarified that this was not a definitive timeline. The final title of the game is also still unknown.

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Fans should watch for official announcements regarding both the animated film and the video game. These projects will cover different periods of John Wick's life. The animated movie focuses on his retirement. The game explores his early career as the Baba Yaga. This expansion allows audiences to see new sides of the character.