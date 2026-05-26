John Wheaton Returns in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Spinoff

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe sizzle reel reveals brief cameo by John Wheaton, emphasizing the show's connection to its predecessor, The Big Bang Theory.

The upcoming spinoff show Stuart Fails to Save the Universe has dropped a sizzle reel revealing a brief cameo by actor John Wheaton in the show.

The actor had previously appeared in 17 episodes of The Big Bang Theory, played a heightened version of himself, and will now reprise his role in the spinoff. The show follows Stuart Bloom, played by Kevin Sussman, as he triggers a multiverse Armageddon after breaking a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, with Stuart then working to restore reality alongside his girlfriend Denise, played by Lauren Lapkus.

The show will feature encounters with alternate-universe versions of beloved Big Bang Theory characters. Conceived by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady, with Dan Elfman composing the original theme, the show will premiere on HBO Max this July. Wheaton's cameo ties the spinoff back to its predecessor, creating a new tie between the series and its original generation





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John Wheaton Stuart Fails To Save The Universe The Big Bang Theory Kevin Sussman Lauren Lapkus Chuck Lorre Chuck Lorre Productions

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