John Wayne Leads Operation Pacific, a 1951 Submarine War Film Now Streaming on Tubi

John Wayne stars in Operation Pacific, a 1951 submarine war film whose fatherly hero shows how his screen persona shaped his star image. The movie is now a streaming hit on Tubi.

John Wayne headlines Operation Pacific, a 1951 war film directed by George Waggner that follows the crew of a submarine during World War II. The movie, now a streaming hit on Tubi, is one of the less celebrated entries in the actor's filmography from the golden age of Hollywood studio pictures.

Wayne plays Lieutenant Commander Duke E. Gifford, a fictional Navy officer whose command centers on the USS Thunderfish. The film opens with a title crawl that links its premise to the attack on Pearl Harbor, which required quiet work from vessels that went unnoticed by the enemy.

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How the Silent Service Drives Operation Pacific

Operation Pacific follows the USS Thunderfish, a submarine operating in the 'silent service' of the Pacific Theater. Its crew carries out discrete operations from the depths of the ocean, and the story is built around that secrecy rather than open battle.

For long stretches, the film functions almost like a spy thriller, because its tension comes from stealth and waiting for the right moment to strike. The story builds to a climax in which the Thunderfish endures a crash dive and the relentless artillery of Japanese fleets, giving the submarine action its strongest sequences.

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Patriotic Portrait and Wayne's Contested Image

Operation Pacific is an openly patriotic portrait of heroism and sacrifice, and it celebrates the Navy men at its center without reservation. Because the film was released in 1951, it was not wartime propaganda, but it still reflects how fresh the war remained in the minds of its audience.

Modern viewers may find some moments hard to accept, such as the gleeful loading of missiles aimed at Japanese aircraft carriers. Character actor Ward Bond, playing Commander Pop Berry, yells 'jackpot!' during that scene, which captures the film's unambiguous view of its enemy. A later drama like Letters From Iwo Jima from 2006 offers more nuance on the same conflict.

Critic Marc Eliot's book American Titan: Searching for John Wayne argued that the actor prioritized war movies over actually serving, and that his postwar hunt for Communists reflected overcompensation. The review of Operation Pacific suggests that both of these traits ultimately served Wayne by making him the face of the strong man who won the war.

Wayne's Fatherly Screen Persona and Career Roles

John Wayne's fatherly warmth, visible even in his toughest parts, defined his screen image across Westerns and war films. The review of Operation Pacific points to the opening sequence, in which Wayne silently holds an infant after assisting an escape in the Philippines, as the clearest example of that archetype.

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That warmth carried through his work with director John Ford, from the young rebel of Stagecoach in 1939 to the old man of She Wore A Yellow Ribbon in 1949, and even into the dark role of The Searchers in 1956. His collaborations with Howard Hawks on Red River and with Ford on Rio Grande in 1950 were also important to his development as an actor.

Why Operation Pacific Shows Wayne at His Peak

Operation Pacific offers a clearer view of John Wayne's movie star image than his earlier roles, because he is always right in matters of warfare and romance. His character quickly rekindles his relationship with his former wife, a Navy nurse named Mary played by Patricia Neal, without much difficulty.

The storyline of the estranged couple resembles the reconciliation in Ford's 1950 Western Rio Grande, where the wife was played by Maureen O'Hara. In the review's words, Wayne is in sturdy movie star mode throughout, grimacing and grinning through the surprisingly thrilling submarine action and the film's creaky sailor comedy. Viewers who stream Operation Pacific on Tubi can judge that balance for themselves.