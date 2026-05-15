John Travolta Shows Off Dramatic New Look at Cannes: Fans ROAST Him!

John Travolta, the iconic actor known for hits like 'Grease' and 'Pulp Fiction,' took a dramatic and bizarre new look to Cannes. Fans were quick to roast him for the unusual style.

John Travolta showed off a dramatic - and bizarre - new look as he took to the Cannes red carpet on Friday. The Grease icon, 72, was trolled by fans as he donned a beret and sported a freshly-dyed beard to pose with his nepo baby daughter Ella Bleu, 26, at the Karma screening.

Travolta looked near-unrecognizable as he modelled the cream headgear, accessorizing with a pair of gold spectacles, and showing off a trimmer frame. Not content with his bookish new look drawing attention, Travolta was seen pulling a series of zany poses on the red carpet, flashing the peace sign and dramatically throwing his hands into the air. His transformation was swiftly roasted by fans who declared: 'Who is that?

' as they rushed to social media. Others wrote: 'The hat is fine but what's with the beard? He's in his 70's and his beard is black lmao.

' John Travolta showed off a dramatic - and bizarre new look - as he took to the Cannes red carpet on Friday





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John Travolta Cannes Look Dramatic Bizarre Fans Roast Style

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