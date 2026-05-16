John Travolta's Surrealist Painter Look at Cannes Film Festival

Travolta's transformation was swiftly roasted by fans online, with some proclaiming, 'Who is that?' and others writing, 'The hat is fine but what's with the beard? He's in his 70's and his beard is black lmao.' However, others praised his new look, writing, 'Wow. He looks like a real artist now' and 'Man's still fine with all them wrinkles. Hello pappy.' 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach', Travolta's directorial debut, tells the story of a journey to Hollywood by a young airplane enthusiast and his mother.

John Travolta was once again turning heads as he stepped out with his striking new look amidst the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday. The movie legend, 72, was back just hours after being trolled by fans when he took to the red carpet on Saturday in a beige beret and dyed beard.

He was seen modeling kooky headwear, this time a black beret with matching spectacles, at a photocall for his new movie 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach'. Travolta looked slimmer than ever in an all-black ensemble featuring a velvet shirt and skinny trousers





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