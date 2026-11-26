John Travolta was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 44th Torino Film Festival. The 72-year-old actor accepted the prize in Turin, Italy, alongside his daughter Ella Bleu.

John Travolta accepted a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 44th Torino Film Festival on Tuesday in Turin, Italy. The 72-year-old actor was recognized for his extensive career in cinema. He arrived on the red carpet accompanied by his daughter, Ella Bleu.

Travolta Honored for Career in Turin

The legendary performer was celebrated for his contributions to global entertainment. Travolta is widely known for his leading roles in the 1977 film Saturday Night Fever. He also starred in the 1978 musical Grease alongside the late Olivia Newton-John.

Also read John Travolta Kicks Off Torino Film Festival with Premiere and Directorial Debut

The actor recently received an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes premiere. This honor was for his movie Propeller One-Way Night Coach. Travolta both starred in and directed that specific production.

Ella Bleu Joins Father for Ceremony

Ella Bleu Travolta, who is 26 years old, joined her father at the event. She supported him as he celebrated this significant professional milestone. The actress is the daughter of John Travolta and his late wife, Kelly Preston.

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The family also includes a son named Ben, who is 15 years old. They are also parents to Jett, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 16. Jett died after suffering a seizure during a family vacation in the Bahamas.

Travolta Defends Cannes Beret Style

Travolta previously faced public scrutiny regarding his fashion choices at Cannes. He wore multiple versions of a French-style cap during the event. Fans criticized the actor for the distinctive headgear he wore at various functions.

He explained his reasoning in an interview with CNN. He stated that old school directors typically wore berets and glasses. He decided to dress the part of a director for his debut.

Festival Runs Through Early December

The 44th Torino Film Festival is currently underway in Italy. The event is scheduled to run from November 24 to December 2. Various other stars are set to be honored during this period.

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Pamela Anderson is among the celebrities expected to receive recognition. She will be honored later in the festival schedule. Travolta expressed that the look helped him remember the specific events of that time.

Looking Ahead at Festival Schedule

Travolta mentioned that he looked up pictures of famous filmmakers. He wanted to embody the persona of a director during the festival. This styling choice was intended to mark his role behind the camera.

The actor noted that he has been in the industry for over 50 years. He felt he could not distinguish between different events without distinct markers. The Lifetime Achievement Award serves as a culmination of this long career.