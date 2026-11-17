John Travolta confirms he is ready for a new relationship six years after the death of his wife Kelly Preston, prioritizing his children's wellbeing first.

John Travolta has confirmed he is ready to explore romantic possibilities, marking a significant emotional shift six years after the passing of his wife Kelly Preston. The actor stated he is now open to finding love again, having dedicated the intervening period to stabilizing the lives of his surviving children following the tragedy.

Travolta Reveals Readiness for New Love

John Travolta explicitly answered yes when asked if he felt open to meeting someone new after nearly six years of solitude. The seventy-two-year-old actor explained that love is an intrinsic part of his personality, making his willingness to date a natural progression rather than a forced decision. He emphasized that his primary focus for the past several years was ensuring his children were settled and secure in their futures.

Also read Exclusive: John Travolta Reveals If He’s Open to Dating 6 Years After Death of Wife Kelly Preston

The actor noted that the passage of time has allowed the family to move past the immediate heartbreak. He described the last six years as interesting, specifically citing the effort required to care for his son and daughter, who were young when their mother died. Travolta felt a moral obligation to prioritize their wellbeing before considering his own romantic future.

Travolta Manages Dual Parental Roles

Following the death of Kelly Preston, John Travolta assumed the dual responsibilities of both mother and father to his remaining children. He acknowledged the immense weight of this role, stating that he pulled his boots up by the straps to manage the household alone. He observed that the children are becoming happier each year and are recovering well from their loss, which gives him confidence to move forward.

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The emotional burden of raising two children without a partner was significant for the actor. He admitted to feeling the absence of a co-parent in a very big way but maintained a resilient attitude. His observation that things are getting there reflects a gradual healing process within the Travolta household.

Travolta Commemorates Late Wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta announced the death of his wife in July 2020 after she endured a two-year battle with breast cancer. He publicly expressed gratitude to the doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center and thanked the medical centers that assisted in her care. He also acknowledged the support of her many friends and loved ones who stood by her side during her illness.

The actor described Preston as his beautiful wife and highlighted her courageous fight against the disease. He requested patience from the public while he took time to be there for his children, who had lost their mother. He assured fans that he would feel their outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as the family healed together.

Family History and Career Tributes

John Travolta and Kelly Preston were married in 1991 and had three children together: Ella, Benjamin, and Jett. Jett tragically died at the age of sixteen in 2009 after suffering a seizure during a family vacation in the Bahamas. This April, John Travolta honored his older son on Instagram, writing that he misses him so much and loves him forever.

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Travolta has also channeled his grief into his professional work. He dedicated his feature directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach, to both Preston and Jett. The movie is based on a children's book he wrote in 1997 and serves as a testament to his belief in looking for the positive even in the face of darkness.