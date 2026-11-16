John Travolta reveals he is ready to find love again six years after his wife Kelly Preston died of breast cancer, citing his children's stability as his priority.

John Travolta has confirmed he is ready to pursue a new romantic relationship, marking a significant personal shift six years after the death of his wife, Kelly Preston. The 72-year-old actor shared this sentiment during an interview on Today's Craig Melvin, explaining that after prioritizing the stability and emotional healing of his children, he feels emotionally prepared to welcome love back into his life.

Travolta Prioritizes Children's Stability

Travolta emphasized that his primary focus during the initial years following the tragedy was ensuring the wellbeing of his son, Benjamin, and daughter, Ella. He explained that raising his children as both a mother and a father required immense dedication, stating that he wanted to get them squared away and settled regarding their future before considering new partnerships.

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The actor described the experience of single parenting as challenging but necessary. He noted that Benjamin was only nine years old and Ella was younger when their mother passed away. Travolta expressed pride in their progress, observing that both children have become happier each year and are recovering well from the profound loss they have endured.

Celebrating Kelly Preston's Legacy

Kelly Preston tragically passed away in July 2020 at the age of 57 after a courageous two-year battle with breast cancer. Her death occurred while she was receiving treatment at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Travolta publicly announced her passing with a heartfelt statement, thanking medical staff and loved ones for their support during her final days.

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The couple had been married since 1991 and built a life together that included three children. Travolta has consistently honored Preston's memory through his public actions and professional endeavors. He dedicated his feature directorial debut, the film Propeller One-Way Night Coach, to both his late wife and their firstborn son, Jett, who died tragically in 2009 at the age of 16.

Looking Forward with Positivity

Despite the darkness of his past losses, including the death of son Jett in 2009 following a seizure during a family vacation in the Bahamas, Travolta insists on focusing on the positive aspects of life. He described love as an integral part of his personality, confirming that he is indeed open to meeting someone new as he moves forward.

The actor reflected on his creative work, noting that his passion lies in looking for the good even in the face of adversity. He stated that he is not made to remain absorbed in darkness and that his life has been tested but ultimately strengthened by the love of his family. This renewed openness suggests a new chapter for the star as he balances his personal healing with his ongoing professional commitments.