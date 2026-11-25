At the opening of the Torino Film Festival, John Travolta celebrated his 50-year career with an emotional tribute to his audience. He premiered Roland Joffé's new film where he plays a mafioso linked to the JFK assassination and presented his directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach, citing his deep admiration for classic cinema.

Torino Chief on His Stellar Lineup With John Travolta, Pamela Anderson and Isabelle Huppert, and Why a ‘Festival Is Like an Art Gallery’ “Thank you for giving me the most beautiful career,” he said, his voice trembling with emotion as he dedicated the festival prize to his audience.

“For the last 50 years, I’ve been able to explore and give audiences so many different characters. You’ve offered me the opportunity to sing, to dance and to play characters I would never have dreamed of.

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” ‘To Me, My X-Men’: James Marsden Says It Was ‘Important’ for Cyclops to Be a Leader in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ After Taking a ‘Back Seat to Wolverine’“So, big thanks to you for letting me do what Shakespeare asks of us: to be, or not to be,” Travolta continued.

“You allowed me to be. You never clipped my wings. You allowed me to fly so beautifully, on the screen and in the air. ”and director Roland Joffé, the American star was on-hand to kick off this year’s Torino Film Festival with the international premiere of Joffé’s “,” which casts Travolta as a Chicago mafioso intimately involved in the JFK assassination.

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The actor-turned-filmmaker will also stick around to present his directorial debut “Propeller One-Way Night Coach,” which now lands in Turin after launching in Cannes. Stepping behind the camera came easy, Travolta explained, because “after 50 years of making films, nothing really surprised me. ” “I watched directors do great work, not-so-good work, and mediocre work,” he said at the opening ceremony.

“So I collected everything I admired about the great directors and kept it in my mind like a library. Then, at a later age, I used all the things I felt worked and eliminated all the things that did not, and I made a little film that was perfection. ”“I’m a bit of a snob,” he said of his own pantheon.

“I like classic cinema. I like Fellini, and De Sica, and Bertolucci, and Lelouch and Truffaut. I enjoy the stories that go deeply into the soul. That’s my favorite kind of film.

” The tribute kicked off with a rousing career-highlights reel, with excerpts from “Pulp Fiction,” “Get Shorty,” “A Civil Action,” “Hairspray,” “Primary Colors,” “The Thin Red Line,” “Mad City,” “Phenomenon,” “Blow Out” and “Face/Off” bookended by Travolta’s emblematic musical performances in “Saturday Night Fever” and “Grease. ” The audience’s audible enthusiasm may even have contributed to Travolta’s emotion, as the crowd stomped, clapped and sang along, beginning its ovation well before he took the stage.

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When he did, he began by explaining where he starts when stepping into a new role.

“With every character, I decide first how they move through space,” he said. “ how they move through the air, and then I add to that. ”Australian Brothers Discover They Are Indian Cinema Royalty in WAVES Film Bazaar Documentary ‘Dada & Us’ Oscar-Winning Doc ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ Co-Writer’s Dark Comedy ‘Nose Bone’ Follows a Punjabi Woman’s Race for an Abortion at WAVES Film Bazaar A.R.

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