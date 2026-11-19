John Travolta confirms he has requested the next James Bond villain role for two decades, citing his love for the franchise and tentpole films as the primary motivation.

John Travolta has publicly declared his longstanding desire to portray the next James Bond villain, confirming that he submitted a request for the part roughly twenty years ago. Speaking with Fox 5 New York, the actor addressed recent rumors surrounding the role after Brad Pitt expressed interest in the opportunity. Travolta affirmed his willingness to take on the antagonist, noting that his interest in the character has persisted for a significant period.

Travolta Reveals Long-Standing Bond Interest

Travolta explained that the James Bond franchise holds a unique appeal for him compared to other major film projects. He described the Bond films as the only type of tentpole movie that genuinely interests him, stating that he loves the series and believes he would excel in the role. Although he expressed confidence in his ability to handle the part, he acknowledged that actors can only express their interest to producers.

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The interviewer joked about the potential casting, suggesting a showdown between John Travolta and Robert Pattinson. Despite the lighthearted banter, Travolta's comments underscore a serious professional aspiration. He reiterated that he has been vocal about his desire to join the franchise for many years.

History With Spectre Villain Role

Travolta's interest in the James Bond universe is not a recent development. He first discussed the possibility of playing a villain in the series during a 2014 interview. At that time, he indicated that he was ready to close the chapter on playing villains, with one specific exception. That exception was the role in the film Spectre.

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Travolta revealed that he had spoken with producer Barbara Broccoli about the part. He stated that Broccoli loved the idea, which gave him hope for securing the role. However, he was ultimately not selected for the villain position in Spectre. This previous interaction highlights the long-standing connection between the actor and the franchise producers.

Producer Barbara Broccoli Connection

Despite not landing the role in Spectre, the relationship between John Travolta and Barbara Broccoli remains a key factor in his potential future casting. Broccoli's past positive reaction to his proposal suggests that the door has not been closed. Travolta's ability to connect with the producers adds credibility to his current announcement.

Industry observers note that Travolta's track record includes iconic roles in films such as Pulp Fiction. His experience in major blockbusters makes him a viable candidate for high-profile assignments. The actor's confidence in his suitability for the role is evident in his recent statements.

Next Steps for Bond Casting

The next James Bond movie is currently in development, and the villain role remains unannounced. Travolta's recent comments place him back in the conversation for the part. The upcoming film will be directed by a new director, adding another layer of complexity to the casting process.

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Travolta has not specified any next steps in his pursuit of the role. However, his public statement serves as a clear indication of his interest. Fans and industry insiders will watch to see if this leads to a formal offer. The actor's persistence suggests he remains committed to the goal.

Meanwhile, other actors have also expressed interest in the role. Brad Pitt's recent comments added to the speculation. The competition for the part is expected to be fierce. Travolta's decades-long desire adds a unique dimension to the casting news.