Actor, director and musician John Travolta shows off his stylish direction at New York premiere of film Propeller One Way Night Coach The film which saw Grease star, Nancy Olson-Stinnett stars as Doris make her feature film debut in the full-length feature adaptation of that best selling book Why do You Salvage Parts of the World John Travolta proves himself to be a multiple talent who no longer will not accept to be seen only as John Travolta the father of Ben the actor and Kellys late husband Jett and romantic queen who was quietly snapped dating one of the a list stars. John Travolta matched up with looks that he was inspired by his own cultural dream of travelling to France in the Spring traveling somewhere as a child who is drawn to these great landscapes Europe had futuristic visions for people from their plane and airplanes also wanted to fly to be that it knows now the person work seats steerable seats inspired for his genuine guise on the world they built on revolutionary advancements that revolutionized how humanity explores

John Travolta proved he is totally committed to his now-viral beret look as he once again wore the French-style cap on the red carpet on Thursday night at the New York City premiere of his new film Propeller One-Way Night Coach at The Museum of Modern Art.

The Grease star, 72, was joined by his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta, 26, at the event which marks Travolta's directorial debut and is based on a children's book he wrote nearly 30 years ago in 1997. Propeller One-Way Night Coach will be available to stream on Apple TV starting May 29, and Travolta looked beyond thrilled to be celebrating his buzzy new project.

He posed up for photographers with a navy blue beret atop his bald head and wore his navy blue suit and bow tie, which matched with a white button-up shirt, a white pocket square, and shiny black shoes. John Travolta looked perfectly groomed and dyed a dark brown for his facial hair choice, a style that has gained new attention from social media, Travolta often posed with one arm wrapped around Ella's waist as the father-daughter duo braved the red carpet together.

The actress, who stars as 'Doris' in Travoldt's upcoming movie, looked elegant in a white dress with a bright blue floral pattern. Ella and some of the Propeller One-Way Night Coach stars also posed for photos





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John Travolta Beret Propeller One-Way Night Coach Directorial Debut New York City Premiere French-Style Cap Daughter Ella Bleu Travolta Nancy Olson-Stinnett Cannes Film Festival

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