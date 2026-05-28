John Thune says GOP will need to 'pivot' after Cornyn loss

Thune previously backed Cornyn, calling him a “principled conservative” ahead of the runoff election.

Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota said in part on Wednesday that"we’ve got to pivot and go all-in to make sure that we keep Texas red" following U.S. Senator John Cornyn's loss in the GOP runoff against state Attorney General Ken Paxton.and said President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Paxton did not change his support for Cornyn.

Trump threw his support behind Paxton after going months without backing a candidate following the March primary. While speaking with political commentator and radio talk show Hugh Hewitt on Wednesday, Thune was asked about his reaction to the runoff election.

"You know, obviously, like you, John Cornyn, I believe, had been a great partner for us in the Senate, and had done a great job for Texas and for our country," Thune said, according to a "But you know, the voters, Republican voters in Texas spoke last night. Ken Paxton is our nominee heading into November, and we’ve got to pivot and go all-in to make sure that we keep Texas red, that he wins, and that we keep a far-left liberal out of the United States Senate.

And obviously, that seat is going to be very key to our majority, which will determine the future of this country," Thune said. The Texas race advanced to a Republican runoff after neither Cornyn nor Paxton won a majority in March, setting up a nationally watched intraparty contest that could signal the GOP’s direction in a critical Sun Belt state while Before Paxton's win, the president landed other key primary wins as Republican Senator Bill Cassidy lost his race, as did Republican Congressman Thomas Massie.

Trump backed both of their opponents.

"I think when people understand who James Talarico is, how far left he is on the spectrum on pretty much every issue, it’s going to be a clear choice. And in elections, frankly, as you know, Hugh, they’re about differences. And this is going to be a choice for the people of Texas," Thune said in part, according to the transcript.

"And I think when they have a clear understanding of the differences between the two candidates and what they stand for, it’s going to be an easy call for the people of Texas. So it’s time to get in that general-election footing, and do the hard work that’s necessary to make sure that Paxton wins and we keep Texas red.

"Thune also noted that he has spoken with both Paxton and Cornyn, saying Paxton is"all-in" and ready for the November election. Thune said in part that"we’ve got to do everything we can, Hugh, you know, as a party to make sure that we win this race, because losing is not an option when it comes to the state of Texas and what it means for our majority in the Senate.

" Democrats are attempting to retake the House and Senate in the upcoming November midterms, and the GOP holds a 53-47 majority in the Senate. Democrats would need to pick up four seats to win control or three seats to tie, although Vice President JD Vance would serve as a tiebreaker. Following the election on Tuesday, Paxton and Talarico have been calling each other out on social media.

Talarico on Tuesday night said on X,"Ken Paxton is the most corrupt politician in America. He embodies the broken system we’re running against. It’s time to come together: The People vs. Ken Paxton. "





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