John Thune Reelected Senate Minority Leader as Jim Jordan Wins House GOP Top Post

Senate Republicans reelected John Thune as minority leader and House Republicans chose Jim Jordan for the top post in the 120th Congress, when Democrats take power in January.

Senate Republicans reelected John Thune as Senate Minority Leader for the new Congress, when Democrats take power in January. House Republicans elected Jim Jordan as House minority leader in the same leadership cycle. Thune's reelection and Jordan's victory were both reported on Tuesday.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Thune said he had an open, honest and transparent conversation with his colleagues that day. He said he was honoured to retain their continued trust and support to lead the Senate Republican Conference in the 120th Congress.

Also read John Thune seeks another term as Senate Republican leader as the party reckons with election losses

How the House Republican Leadership Vote Unfolded

Jim Jordan defeated outgoing House Majority Leader Steve Scalise in a closed-door election on Tuesday. Jordan secured 106 votes, while Scalise received 73, a margin of 33 votes.

The result elevates Jordan to the top leadership position among House Republicans. Jordan is a former champion wrestler who has represented Ohio in Congress since 2007.

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Republicans also chose Tom Emmer to continue serving as House Minority Whip in the next Congress. Emmer won 103 votes in a secret ballot against Representative August Pfluger, who received 76 votes, a margin of 27 votes. The whip post makes Emmer the party's second-highest-ranking member.

Stated Positions and Reactions From Party Leaders

John Thune pledged to work closely with President Donald Trump and Republican colleagues in the House of Representatives to advance their legislative agenda. He said the party has important work ahead and that he looks forward to serving alongside his colleagues on behalf of the American people.

Jim Jordan built his reputation as a political brawler and a fierce critic of the Republican establishment. The report describes him as a prominent conservative voice who frequently clashed with party leaders, a record that his supporters in the conference ultimately rewarded with the leadership vote.

Steve Scalise, the outgoing House Majority Leader, lost the contest to Jordan. The available report does not include a public statement from Scalise, so his position is limited to the vote count.

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What the Leadership Lineup Means for the 120th Congress

The new leadership lineup takes effect as the 120th Congress begins and Democrats take power in January. Senate Republicans will operate in the minority under Thune, while House Republicans will be led by Jordan and whip Emmer.

Thune's pledge to coordinate with President Donald Trump and House Republicans signals that the Senate and House GOP leadership teams intend to work together on the party's agenda. The report does not list additional votes, hearings or deadlines beyond the January transition.