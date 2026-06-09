John Terry Slams Tuchel's World Cup Squad: 11 Players Should Not Be There

Former England captain John Terry criticizes Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad selection, saying 11 of the 26 players should not be in the squad and that Tuchel made big mistakes by leaving out Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, and Cole Palmer.

Former England captain John Terry has launched a scathing critique of Thomas Tuchel 's World Cup squad selection, arguing that the Three Lions manager has made several costly mistakes by omitting experienced players.

Speaking on the YouTube show Sports Uncensored, Terry suggested that as many as 11 of the 26-man squad should not be included if England realistically hope to win the tournament. The squad, announced last week, sparked debate with notable absentees like Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Harry Maguire, and Luke Shaw, while including relative newcomers such as Dan Burn and Nico O'Reilly.

Terry, a Chelsea legend who captained England 78 times, admitted he admires Tuchel's boldness but disagrees with the specific decisions. The heart of Terry's criticism lies in the perceived lack of experience and leadership in the squad. He pointed to the left-back position, where teenager Nico O'Reilly is set to deputize.

In my view, O'Reilly is a tremendous prospect and the future of England at left-back, but he needs guidance from someone like Luke Shaw, who has been there and done it. Leaving Shaw at home deprives the young defender of a mentor who could settle his nerves and offer tactical advice. Terry also questioned the exclusion of Harry Maguire, calling him a better option than Dan Burn both defensively and from set pieces.

If John Stones or another centre-back gets injured, I would much rather have Maguire stepping in than Burn. He poses a constant aerial threat, especially in tight matches where set plays decide outcomes. Beyond individual players, Terry highlighted a broader issue: the depth of the squad. He argued that only 13 or 14 players in the current group are truly capable of starting and winning a World Cup, with the rest failing to push the starters for their places.

This lack of competition could prove fatal in a tournament where injuries and suspensions are inevitable. You need every player ready to step up, and I am not sure some of these squad members can do that, Terry said. The former captain also expressed concern about the pressure on young players like O'Reilly, who may wilt without experienced heads around them.

He contrasted Tuchel's approach with that of Gareth Southgate, who prioritized a blend of youth and experience in previous tournaments. Terry reserved particular criticism for the omission of Cole Palmer, the Manchester City youngster who impressed on loan at Liverpool last season. Palmer is a game-changer, Terry argued. He can create something out of nothing, and you need that in knockout football.

Leaving him at home is a gamble that could backfire. The debate over Tuchel's squad selection has divided fans and pundits, with some praising his willingness to blood new talent and others echoing Terry's concerns. As England prepares for their opening Group B match against Croatia on June 17, the question remains: will Tuchel's boldness pay off, or will it cost England their best chance at World Cup glory?

Terry's comments add fuel to the fire, and all eyes will be on Tuchel's starting XI to see if he heeds any of the criticism





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John Terry Thomas Tuchel England World Cup Squad Harry Maguire Cole Palmer

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