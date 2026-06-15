John Terry Celebrates 19th Wedding Anniversary with Bikini-Clad Wife Toni

John Terry has celebrated his 19th wedding anniversary with his glamorous wife Toni by sharing a series of loved-up photos of the couple on Instagram. The former England footballer gushed about his wife calling her his rock and the love of his life. The couple has been married for 19 years and has two twin children. John and Toni have been spotted enjoying a romantic holiday together and have also been seen with their children. The couple's 19th wedding anniversary has been marked with a series of loved-up photos on social media. John and Toni have been married since June 2007 and have had a lavish wedding ceremony at Blenheim Palace in Woodstock Oxfordshire. The couple has been involved in the development of several luxury homes over the years and has built quite a lavish portfolio. John and Toni have been spotted enjoying a romantic holiday together and have also been seen with their children. The couple's 19th wedding anniversary has been marked with a series of loved-up photos on social media.

John Terry has gushed his glamorous wife Toni as his rock and the love of his life as he shared bikini-clad snaps of her to celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary .

The former England footballer took to Instagram on Monday to mark the special occasion by sharing a series of loved-up photos of the couple. Toni looked incredible in a blue bikini as she lay on shirtless John at the beach while another snap showed the couple cosying up for a selfie with the picturesque ocean backdrop.

Alongside the holiday snaps, John also shared a photo of the couple lying on a bed 19 years ago with Toni wearing her wedding dress and John in his smart linen suit. He penned Happy Anniversary Mrs T 19 Years Married to this amazing woman we enjoy so many good times together and never give up in the bad times we only get closer. You are my rock my best friend my greatest supporter and the love of my life.

Happy Anniversary Baby. John Terry has gushed his glamorous wife Toni as his rock and the love of his life as he shared bikini-clad snaps of her to celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary The former England footballer took to Instagram on Monday to mark the special occasion by sharing a series of loved-up photos of the couple Meanwhile Toni also took to Instagram to share a series of loved-up photos of the couple including a series of holiday snaps at the beach and from a boozy ski trip.

The WAG also shared a fun photo of herself and John with their two twin children She wrote Happy Anniversary Mr T 19 years married I love all the amazing memories we have made over the years together and with our beautiful family. You're my world and I love you. John and Toni married in June 2007 at Blenheim Palace in Woodstock Oxfordshire in a ceremony which was said to have cost nearly £1 million.

In 2024 the couple gifted their twins matching Mercedes cars for their 17th birthday while sharing a throwback video of them driving when they were younger. The cars appeared to be the Mercedes A Class AMG Line Premium Plus which cost around £41,000 when bought brand new. The Daily Mail revealed John made almost £5 million after selling off plots for two mansions he had planned to build. The former England footballer purchased the £4.5 million property several years ago.

He then knocked it down in preparation to build one six-bedroom and one five-bedroom home after receiving planning permission. The Oxshott plot is part of the Crown Estate one of the country's most exclusive estates.

Alongside the holiday snaps John also shared a photo of the couple lying on a bed 19 years ago with Toni wearing her wedding dress and John in his smart linen suit The WAG also shared a fun photo of herself and John with their two twin children Summer and Georgie 20 as she gushed that she loves making memories with their family The couple looked loved-up as they enjoyed a romantic stroll on the beach with Toni showcased her amazing figure in a tiny leopard print bikini He penned Happy Anniversary Mrs T 19 Years Married to this amazing woman we enjoy so many good times together and never give up in the bad times we only get closer You are my rock my best friend my greatest supporter and the love of my life.

Happy Anniversary Baby he added Meanwhile Toni also took to Instagram to share a series of loved-up photos of the couple including a series of holiday snaps at the beach and from a boozy ski trip She wrote Happy Anniversary Mr T 19 years married I love all the amazing memories we have made over the years together and with our beautiful family. Your my world and I love you John and Toni married in June 2007 at Blenheim Palace in Woodstock Oxfordshire in a ceremony which was said to have cost nearly £1 million Terry has been involved in the development of several luxury homes over the years and has built quite a lavish portfolio.

Both properties will include a kitchen diner a family room a drawing room a dining room dressing rooms and a lounge. The six-bed property will also include a gym. Land Registry Documents obtained by Daily Mail show one plot was sold for £2.75 million.

Meanwhile another is believed to have been sold for a staggering £2.15 million.





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John Terry Celebrates 19th Wedding Anniversary with Glamorous Wife ToniJohn Terry has shared a series of loved-up photos with his wife Toni to celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary. The former England footballer took to Instagram to mark the special occasion, sharing holiday snaps of the couple at the beach and on a boozy ski trip. Toni also shared a series of loved-up photos, including a fun photo of herself and John with their two twin children. The couple married in June 2007 at Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, in a ceremony which was said to have cost nearly £1 million. John has been involved in the development of several luxury homes over the years and has built quite a lavish portfolio.

Read more »