A new era for Apple.

The multitrillion-dollar home of the iPhone, Mac, and so many other tech gadgets is getting a new leader this fall, as Apple has announced that Tim Cook.

How will we look back on Cook’s legacy, and what will Apple look like under the leadership of Ternus and new chief hardware officer Johny Srouji? This moment for the transition is the right one for a number of reasons.

First, our business has been performing extremely well. The first half of this year was very strong, growing double digits year over year.

Second, our roadmap is incredible, and most importantly, we have the right leader ready to step into the role. As I have said, there is no one on this planet I trust more to lead Apple into the future than John Ternus.

As Tim mentioned, we have an incredible roadmap ahead, and while you’re not going to get me to talk about the details of that roadmap, suffice it to say this is the most exciting time in my 25 year career at Apple to be building products and services. Apple is about to become a very different company. This September, Apple CEO Tim Cook is stepping down and will be replaced by John Ternus, the current head of hardware.

But the shift is bigger than just a CEO transition — it’s the most significant move yet into a world where Apple’s executive team isn’t handpicked by Steve Jobs. With the departure of Cook, who became CEO in 2011, the list of leaders who were in Jobs’ inner circle is dwindling.

There’s still Apple’s senior vice president of services, Eddy Cue, who joined in 1989, andto launch key products, including the Mac, iPod, iPhone, and iPad, and often appeared with Jobs during keynotes. Schiller stepped into a smaller role in 2020, though he still oversees one major business, the App Store.

All signs point to a strong lineup of new smart home devices coming potentially this fall, putting Apple back in the game in a category where it has been painfully slow to ship new devices. , and a generational visionary. He pushed the limits of industrial design and brought technologies together in ways that others laughed off at the time. It’s an iconic tenure that’s basically unequaled anywhere else in tech.

But the radical thinker passed the torch to a very different kind of CEO in Tim Cook in August of 2011.. The iPhone’s dominance. Apple Vision Pro. During Tim Cook’s 15-year tenure as Apple CEO there were highs — and in the case of the Vision Pro, maybe a low — that helped define Apple as one of the most dominant forces in tech even without Steve Jobs.

But one product doesn’t get the recognition it deserves, as evidenced by Before AirPods, almost all earbuds were still wired back to your phone or iPod. Apple’s ads leaned into the aesthetic with vibrant neon backdrops to frame dark, dancing silhouettes connected by the iconic, stark white earbud wires. But in 2016 that all changed. Suddenly there was Lil Buck, filmed in black and white,into his ears, and dancing down the streets and across the walls of Mexico City.

It was a moment that reshaped an industry and turned Apple into the most important audio company of the past 25 years.. For a while, it seemed like Apple had shifted all of its attention, innovation, and care toward the iPad. For Mac users, it was a rough stretch of time. And then, with the transition to Apple Silicon in 2020, everything changed.

The line was revitalized with hugely capable new chips, and Apple began prioritizing usability over thinness at all costs. The Mac is now in a new golden era, and yesterday’s changes at Apple bode really well for the future. An apple a day keeps the doctor away. Granted, 19th-century proverb writers were talking about the fruit, but Tim Cook helped give new meaning to the adage with the release of the very first Apple Watch.

In fact, I’d argue that when he hands the reins to John Ternus in September, it won’t be iPhones, Macs, AirPods, or the Vision Pro that defines Cook’s legacy. It’ll be how the Apple Watch set the course for modern health tech. , “... If you zoom out into the future, and you look back, and you ask the question, ‘What was Apple’s greatest contribution to mankind?

’, it will be about health. ”Less than a year ago, Apple made headlines for a lack of AI announcements at its annual WWDC event. Ten months later, the company has announced that hardware executive John Ternus will succeed longtime CEO Tim Cook as chief executive — and the official release doesn’t mention AI once. Ternus, currently Apple’s SVP of hardware engineering, will take over as CEO on September 1st, after Cook’s decade and a half in the role.

Ternus is a 25-year veteran of the company and the first Apple CEO in about 30 years to come from the hardware sector. According to Apple, he’s led hardware engineering work for every model of iPad, as well as the most recent iPhone family and AirPods. Yesterday’shighlighted Ternus’ work adding better noise cancellation and hearing health upgrades for AirPods, overseeing the MacBook Neo’s debut, and upping Apple products’ durability and repairability.

Not once did the company mention his plans or relevant experience for advancing AI.about Tim Cook’s announced departure, claiming the Apple CEO personally requested his aid on several occasions during his presidency.

“He makes these calls to me, I help him out . ” John Ternus is going to be Apple’s next CEO. And while outgoing CEO Tim Cook was lauded for his approach to logistics, Ternus’ history is that of a product person.

Ternus, Apple’s SVP of hardware engineering before being officially tapped to take over the top job, has been increasingly in the public eye to help Apple announce its latest products. Ternusthe iPhone Air last September, its flashiest new iPhone of the 2025 lineup. He’s also been the face of announcing new Macs for years, including.

Now, Ternus, who is 50 years old and has had a 25-year tenure at Apple, is going to be the one in charge of everything.for the role of Apple’s executive chairman, it appears he’ll keep one of his most important duties: that of the company’s Trump whisperer.

“As executive chairman, Cook will assist with certain aspects of the company, including engaging with policymakers around the world,” Apple writes in a press release. Translation: he’s sticking around to deal with thorny political relationships — in particular the one with President Donald Trump. Apple CEO Tim Cook has written a letter to the community as he prepares to step down from his role in September.

“This is not goodbye. But at this moment of transition, I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you,” Cook writes.

“evaluating” his future with AppleApple CEO Tim Cook is stepping down and will be succeeded by John Ternus, currently Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering. Ternus will take over as CEO and join Apple’s board of directors on September 1st, 2026. Cook, who joined Apple in 1998 and took over as CEO from Steve Jobs in 2011, will become executive chairman of Apple’s board.

Apple has also named Johny Srouji, previously Apple’s SVP of hardware technologies, as the company’s chief hardware officer, effective immediately. Srouji will “assume an expanded role leading Hardware Engineering, which John Ternus most recently oversaw, as well as the hardware technologies organization,”





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