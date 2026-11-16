A 40-year-old Ocala man died after his Toyota sedan veered off a Marion County roadway and struck a stopped tour bus carrying John Summit's crew, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Nine passengers and the bus driver were uninjured.

A fatal collision in Marion County, Florida, claimed the life of a 40-year-old driver after his Toyota sedan struck the front of a tour bus carrying members of DJ John Summit's production crew. The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the crash occurred at approximately 8:58 a.m. when the sedan left the roadway and collided with the stopped bus. This tragedy interrupted the crew's travel as they headed to Miami for Summit's CTRL ESCAPE Arena Tour performances scheduled later this week.

The bus driver, identified as a 64-year-old man from Louisiana, was wearing a seatbelt and sustained no injuries during the impact. Nine adult passengers aboard the tour bus were also reported as uninjured by authorities. The sedan driver, a 40-year-old man from Ocala, was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Also read John Summit’s tour bus involved in fatal crash after Grammys snub tweet

Authorities stated that the bus was stopped facing north while the sedan was traveling east in an unknown lane of travel before the accident. For reasons currently under investigation, the Toyota sedan traveled off the roadway in a southeast direction and collided with the front of the stopped tour bus. No further information about the victims has been released by officials at this time.

The fatal collision occurred shortly after John Summit took to social media to criticize the Recording Academy. About 30 minutes before the crash, the popular DJ posted on X calling the Grammy Awards a joke after he was shut out of the 2027 Grammy nominations. His comments highlighted frustration with the music industry's recognition of electronic dance music compared to pop genres.

Advertisement

Summit wrote on the platform that there is zero respect for real electronic dance music and DJs according to his post. He expanded on his criticism by noting that the whole dance category feels like it is driven by music industry fueled pop stars rather than authentic artists. He clarified that the nominated artists are not necessarily bad but do not represent the dance music genre he performs.

The CTRL ESCAPE Tour has been described as a massive production that turns arenas into what promoters call the world's biggest nightclub. The tour involves large-scale stage designs and production values that require significant logistical support from a dedicated crew. The bus involved in the crash was carrying members of this production team rather than the DJ himself.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the circumstances that caused the sedan to leave the roadway. Authorities have not said whether speed, impairment, or other factors played a role in the crash. The spokesperson confirmed that the investigation remains open while the agency gathers additional evidence from the scene.

Media outlets have reached out to Summit's representative for comment regarding the incident. The DJ has maintained a high profile with his arena shows and recent public statements about industry standards. The crew members on the bus are expected to continue their work in Miami as scheduled despite the earlier tragedy.