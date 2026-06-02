John Summit's CTRL ESCAPE Tour: A 20-Date North American Journey

John Summit, the rising star in the electronic music scene, has announced his CTRL ESCAPE tour, which will span 20 dates across North America. Fans can expect a high-energy performance from the DJ and producer, who is known for his innovative sound and captivating live shows. The tour begins in Champaign, Illinois, and will make stops in major cities such as Philadelphia, Boston, Washington D.C., Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, and Miami, before concluding in Oakland, California on December 4. Beyond this tour, Summit will also be performing a residency in Ibiza this summer and headlining Lollapalooza in late July, adding to his already busy 2026 schedule.

John Summit , the renowned DJ and producer, has announced his highly anticipated CTRL ESCAPE tour, set to kick off on October 1, 2026. Named after his sophomore album released earlier this year, the tour spans 20 dates across North America .

The tour begins in Champaign, Illinois, where Summit studied accounting, and will make stops in major cities such as Philadelphia, Boston, Washington D.C. , Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, and Miami, before concluding in Oakland, California on December 4. Beyond this tour, Summit will also be performing a residency in Ibiza this summer and headlining Lollapalooza in late July, adding to his already packed 2026 schedule.

Fans eager to catch the DJ live should secure their tickets for the CTRL ESCAPE tour, as it promises to be a highlight of the year





billboard / 🏆 112. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

John Summit CTRL ESCAPE Tour Electronic Music Live Performance North America Ibiza Residency Lollapalooza

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cardano Summit Canceled After Treasury Funding FailsThe Cardano Foundation has canceled its flagship 2026 summit in Singapore after a revised 7.8 million ADA treasury funding proposal failed to clear the network's decentralized governance hurdle.

Read more »

Zack Snyder Tackling Reimagining of John Carpenter’s ‘Escape From New York’ (Exclusive)StudioCanal and the Picture Company are behind the hot package which is being taken out to studios and streamers.

Read more »

Zack Snyder to Remake John Carpenter's 1981 Science Fiction Actioner Escape From New YorkZack Snyder is set to direct a remake of John Carpenter's 1981 science fiction actioner Escape From New York. The film, which was a critical and commercial success, has been remade and reimagined in various forms, including a sequel, Escape From L.A.

Read more »

John Summit on Headlining Lollapalooza: Dance Fans in 'Our Own World' vs Pop FansIn an interview, John Summit discusses headlining Lollapalooza, the differences between dance and pop music worlds, and his upcoming plans after a North American arena tour.

Read more »