The musician said that the institution has 'zero respect for real electronic dance music.'

John Summit Calls Out the Grammys After Receiving No Nominations: ‘There’s Zero Respect for Real Electronic Dance Music’after he was not nominated in his respective categories, vowing to never submit again and calling it “all a fucking joke.

” In a series of tweets, Summit made his feelings clear on the dance categories: “Never submitting to the grammys again unless shit changes, it’s all a fucking joke,” he wrote.

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“I’m not just talking about myself either there’s zero respect for real electronic dance music & dj’s. The whole dance category is just music industry fueled pop stars.

” Taika Waititi Slams ‘Klara and the Sun’ Critics as ‘Irrelevant,’ ‘Sad Lost Souls’ and Says He Hasn’t ‘Read a Review’ in 15 Years: 'But I Do Listen to the People’ He clarified in a follow-up tweet that he wasn’t honing in on one artist in particular, noting that his issue with the nominees is that they skewed more pop than dance.

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“Not saying the artists nominated aren’t good, they’re just not dance music, they’re pop,” he continued. “No dj is playing that music in the clubs. ” Among the nominees in the best dance/electronic recording category were Fred Again.. , Madonna, Slayyyter, Tame Impala, Tinashe and Underscores.

The best dance/electronic album nominees included Madonna, Robyn, Skrillex, Slayyyter and Tame Impala, while best dance pop recording honored Zara Larsson, Madonna, Raye, Slayyyter and Tinashe. Summit most recently released his sophomore album “Ctrl Escape” this past April.

The musician has been on a steady run of shows this year as part of his “Ctrl Escape” tour, which is currently making its way around North America before concluding with his biggest headlining show to date at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 12.

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