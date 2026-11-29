Mike Love, co-founder of The Beach Boys, died Saturday at age 85 after facing serious health challenges. John Stamos, his longtime friend and bandmate, led tributes with an emotional Instagram post.

Mike Love, co-founder of The Beach Boys, died Saturday evening at age 85, surrounded by family, after facing serious health challenges. A spokesperson for the music icon confirmed his passing to the Daily Mail.

John Stamos, 63, led the tributes to his longtime friend and mentor. An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians, a statement from Love's spokesperson read. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans. Stamos shared a photo of a drawing he made of the late frontman, along with a heartwrenching caption.

Also read Mike Love Dead: Beach Boys Co-Founder Who Sang & Wrote Era-Defining Hits Was 85

Stamos mourns deep sorrow behind joy

Tonight, I will cry myself to sleep, he wrote. I cannot remember the last time I did that. I have spent so much of my life celebrating the joy that he brought. Now I am realizing that the deeper the joy, the deeper the sorrow, Stamos continued.

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It has been a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much, he wrote, concluding with the title of his artwork: Mike Love Unfinished by me. The actor has been a longtime special guest of The Beach Boys, joining the band onstage for the first time in 1985. He recently performed with Love last month in Cincinnati and has had a decades-long relationship with the group.

Earlier, Stamos had shared that Love was facing serious health challenges, calling him his father figure, musical hero and mentor. He addressed concerns after a few of Love's recent live appearances, noting the singer insisted on being on stage despite doctors and family urging him to focus on his health. He says he needs his band, the audience, his friends and drummer surrounding him to lift him up, Stamos added. I have played with Mike for 41 years.

Stamos sees human fragility in mentor

I never imagined how deeply it would affect me to see someone larger than life face something so human and fragile. Stamos introduced the rest of the band at a recent show, telling the audience that Love was there in spirit. He is here tonight, Stamos said. He has been going through some health issues.

He has had to cancel some shows, but he would not miss tonight. In another post dedicated to Love on that same day, Stamos wrote: The Mike Love we see tonight may not be exactly the Mike we have always known. But he is still every bit the Mike we love. Mike did not just give me a place in his band.

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He gave me a place in his life. Earlier this month, Stamos performed alongside the rest of the band at Disney World's Epcot Center. They performed under the name John Stamos and the California Sound as Love was absent, meaning no original The Beach Boys founding members were present at the time. He cannot be with us tonight, Stamos said during the set.

Stamos sends love from Florida to Mike

But we are sending him loves of love and good vibes from Florida tonight. He would be so proud. I cannot think of a better way to send him love than with a little California Sound. Stamos will forever cherish the time he spent with Love, both on and off the stage.

The Beach Boys co-founder leaves behind a legacy as an American cultural icon, celebrated for his singular talent and his inspiration to generations of musicians.