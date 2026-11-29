The “Full House” star is an honorary Beach Boy who has played drums and guitar alongside the band for 40 years.

“I’ve spent so much of my life celebrating the joy that he brought. Now I’m realizing that the deeper the joy, the deeper the sorrow.

It’s been a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much,” he added. The “Full House” star — an honorary Beach Boy who has played drums and guitar with the band for 40 years — shared a portrait he created of Love, titled “Mike Love Unfinished. ”Love, a founding member of the “Good Vibrations” hitmakers, died Saturday evening at his home in Malibu, Calif. , surrounded by family, his representative told The Post.

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“An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians,” spokesperson Katie Altman said in a statement. “We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans. ” Love had been dealing with health issues for the past couple of years, leading to a string of canceled performances.