John Stamos honored his late friend and longtime bandmate Mike Love, the Beach Boys co-founder who died at 85.

Mike Love and John Stamos attend the 54th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in June 2025 in New York.

“I can’t remember the last time I did that. I’ve spent so much of my life celebrating the joy that he brought. Now I’m realizing that the deeper the joy, the deeper the sorrow. It’s been a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much.

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”during the band’s show at Cincinnati’s PNC Pavilion. It was their first set since July, when the band had cancelled several shows due to Love’s health. Before Love came out from backstage, Stamos addressed the crowd.