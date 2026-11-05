John Seiler: War and corruption drove Republican election wipeout

Democrats must end Trump’s war and bring our troops home to their families.

President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth salute as a U.S. Army carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Pvt.

Isabella Gonzales of Carrollton, Texas, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. : An Operating Manual for the Human Body,” on Election Day I went for a walk at sunrise, 6:13, and glanced near the sun. I walked over to the Shell station at Barranca Parkway and Paseo Westpark in Irvine and noticed the prices. Regular gas: $5.89.

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Diesel: $8.39. A neighbor is a U.S. Marine with a wife and three children, the youngest born a year ago. I don’t know them personally. But I haven’t seen him in at least six months.

I see the wife’s relatives helping her with all those kids. Was he deployed from Camp Pendleton to the Middle East? I don’t know, but thousands have been. , “U.S. and Israel Draw Up Plans for Renewed Strikes on Iran After Elections.

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” Which is where we are now as I write on the morning of Nov. 4, the day after a decisive midterm election. My two stories explain why Republicans got wiped out yesterday in the races for U.S. Congress. The root cause was President Donald Trump’s senseless war with Iran, still far from over. It ignited higher prices for oil, gas, diesel, fertilizer, helium for computer chips and much else.

The third major factor sending voters to the polls in a rage was the administration’s corruption, epitomized by the handling of the Epstein Files. In 2024 on the campaign trail, Trumpon Truth Social it all was a “hoax” and said of his followers demanding the files’ release, “I don’t want their support anymore! ”In his past month of campaigning, Trump kept saying, “Pretend I’m on the ballot.

” Then the evening of his election wipeout, he But the fact is, the Republican candidates’ names were on the ballot, and voters were holding them accountable for their actions, not Trump’s. They did nothing to stop his Iran War.with Democrats in November 2025 on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, by Rep. Ro Khanna, D-California, and co-author Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky.

That led to about 3.5 million pages of the estimated 6 million being released. To release the rest of the files, in September Khanna and Massie gathered commitments for the 218 signatures needed to force a vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act II. Axiosthe petition: Massie, Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick and South Carolina Reps.

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Nancy Mace and Ralph Norman. Massie and Khanna said they will bring the petition forward when the House returns from recess on Nov. 9 for its lame-duck session. For his efforts to release the files and opposition to Trump’s Iran War, Massie was defeated in his May 19 primary after repeated attacks by Trump and With only four Republicans seeking to shed light on the files, it’s not surprising voters turned to Democrats to give the victims justice.

Now it’s the Democrats’ turn. Those the SCNG Editorial Board interviewed, including my congressman, Rep. Dave Min, and Reps. Mike Levin, Derek Tran and Lou Correa, all pledged to investigate the corruption, including Although I disagree with these representatives on most other matters, I only can urge them to pursue justice for the Epstein victims and dig into other allegations of corruption.

However, they must seek justice, not revenge. Trump has given us enough Democrats also need to use their new control of Congress to shut down all funding for Trump’s Iran War. Trump got no approval for this war from the reprobate Republican Congress. Not even something like the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraqof 2002, which President George W. Bush at least got before launching his own disastrous war in the Middle East.