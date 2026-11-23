A small strip near Lowest Greenville is getting dozed to make room for a potential mixed development.

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John’s Cafe has served staple diner food in Dallas since 1972, and come spring of next year, owner John Spyropoulos will be forced to relocate a second time. The reason is simple: Madison Partners bought the building John’s Cafe is located in.

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Ownership was officially transferred in July 2025 and in April 2027, the cafe’s lease will expire, and the building is expected to be torn down.that the plans were to develop the property, including the vacant CVS next door, an empty house behind it and some nearby parking lots. It’s not clear what exactly the development will be, but we can expect this edge of Lower Greenville to look completely different than it does now in a few years time.

As of now, the plans for it are a mixed retail and residential space, but the company hopes to meet with neighborhood groups in the coming weeks before any specifics are released. The District 14 City Plan and Zoning Commission member Melissa Kingston is hosting a meeting over the redevelopment of Ross and Greenville Avenues on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at 1921 Greenville Ave.

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and the public is invited to review the proposed new mixed-use project for the location.announcing the meeting, Kingston said this was a great opportunity to ask questions, provide public input and learn about what the development team would like for the site. While the zoning application has been filed, public input is still very valuable. If you cannot make the meeting, you can send feedback to melissa.kingston@dallas.gov.

John’s Cafe has endured quite the shake-ups since opening in 1972. After spending over 30 years at his first location on Greenville Avenue, Spyropoulos lost his lease to a bank and moved to Lake Highlands. , “Now there have been three different banks in that old spot, and we’re still here. I guess that says something.

” Spyropoulos returned back to Lower Greenville in 2007 and has been there ever since. Come April of next year, Spyropoulos will be forced to relocate again, but this time no clear address or neighborhood has been set. Owner John Spyropoulos and daughter Georgia Niotis reportedly confirmed withFrom breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Dallas unique, we’re there. This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce.

Help us raise $25,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027. , whose culinary endeavors are inspired by her travels around the world and fueled by a seriously good cup of joe. Her repertoire also extends to her camera and niche selection of Spotify playlists.