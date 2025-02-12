John Ross Bowie Returns as Barry Kripke in The Big Bang Theory Spinoff

The Big Bang Theory spinoff is getting another familiar face. John Ross Bowie will reprise his role as Barry Kripke in the upcoming Max series, joining previously announced cast members Brian Posehn, Lauren Lapkus, and Kevin Sussman. While details about the spinoff are still under wraps, fans are excited to see these iconic characters back on screen.

The upcoming Big Bang Theory spinoff is adding another familiar face to its cast. John Ross Bowie is reprising his role as Barry Kripke in the Max series, according to Variety. The show is still in development but Bowie is reuniting with previously announced cast members Brian Posehn, Lauren Lapkus and Kevin Sussman. The alums appeared in various capacities on The Big Bang Theory throughout the years.

CBS' hit sitcom, which aired from 2007 to 2019, starred Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch as a group of friends made up of scientists and their significant others. CBS initially expanded the universe with Young Sheldon, which focused on Sheldon (Iain Armitage) as a child prodigy growing up in Texas. Viewers met Sheldon's brother Georgie (Montana Jordan) and that paved the way for his love story with Mandy (Emily Osment) to become the focus of another spinoff, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. 'You can watch Young Sheldon without knowing anything about The Big Bang Theory. And I believe you can watch Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage without watching Young Sheldon,' Jordan exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2024. 'It's a new start.'While fans wait for more news about Max's spinoff, Bialik, 49, has weighed in on whether she would return. 'I haven't been contacted,' she exclusively revealed to Us last month. 'I've seen what's been announced and I think that's where a lot of people's knowledge of it is right — me being one of them.' Bialik is excited to find out more as a fan, adding, 'These characters were so iconic and so significant to people. Chuck and Bill really created a world of characters that people want to know about and follow up on. So, I'm very flattered and I would be very flattered if I am contacted.' The actress said she would love the chance to play Amy Farrah Fowler again. 'I love being known as that character and I love what it means to people. So, for me, it would be a thrill to be part of it in any way,' she noted. 'It was a really, really fun experience to be part of that on Young Sheldon. I also get to interact with Steven and Steve and a lot of our writers and producers, so it's a whole world that I still feel very connected to.





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BIG BANG THEORY SPINOFF JOHN ROSS BOWIE BARRY KRIPKE MAX CAST CBS YOUNG SHELDON VARIED

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Big Bang Theory Gets a Kripke-led Spinoff: Exploring the Outcasts of PasadenaA new The Big Bang Theory spinoff is in development, focusing on Stuart Bloom and featuring the return of Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie).

Read more »

The Big Bang Theory Spinoff Casts Barry Kripke, Sets Up Outcast StoryChuck Lorre's new Big Bang Theory spinoff is assembling a cast of familiar faces from the original series. John Ross Bowie joins as Barry Kripke, alongside previously announced Stuart Bloom, Bert Kibbler, and Denise. This spinoff, unlike the Sheldon prequel, Young Sheldon, doesn't appear to be directly connected to the original series. However, the casting choices point towards a potential exploration of similar themes of social awkwardness and belonging, focusing on characters who always existed on the fringes of the Pasadena group.

Read more »

Another Big Bang Theory Star Joins Max SpinoffJohn Ross Bowie is set to reprise his role as Barry Kripke in the upcoming Max spinoff series of The Big Bang Theory. The new series will follow several supporting characters from the original series, led by Kevin Sussman, Brian Posehn, and Lauren Lapkus. While the spinoff hasn't been officially greenlit by Max, the casting of several original cast members is promising news for fans.

Read more »

David Bowie's Last Live Performance Was a Hilariously Unexpected SongDiscover the surprising final song David Bowie performed live and how it reflects the iconic musician's unpredictable nature and comedic spirit.

Read more »

A Word Game Challenge and Bowie Tune RecommendationThis article discusses a word game challenge and provides hints and analysis on how to solve it. The author also recommends a David Bowie song for listeners.

Read more »

10 Songs That Define David Bowie's CareerDavid Bowie in various music videos, edited over a cosmic background with music notes.

Read more »