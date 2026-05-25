John Ritter's Family and Friends Honor Late Star 20 Years After His Death

John Ritter, the beloved actor who played the father of Michael, Danny, and Stephanie on Full House, died in 1993 at the age of 54 after being diagnosed with an aortic dissection. His untimely death came as a shock to the cast and crew of the show, who decided to write off his character, Paul Hennessy, in the series finale. Twenty years later, his family and friends continue to honor his memory through events such as the annual gala hosted by the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health.

John Ritter , famous for playing the patriarch of the Conner family, Paul Hennessy, on the ABC sitcom Full House , passed away in 1993 at the age of 54 after being diagnosed with an aortic dissection .

His unexpected death caused a time of mourning for the cast, as they decided to write off his character, Paul Hennessy, in the show's season finale. Since his death, John's family members and friends have kept his memory alive through various events, including the annual gala hosted by the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health





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John Ritter Full House Aortic Dissection Family And Friends Event Gala

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