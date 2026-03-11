John Rich accuses Hochul of running over NY farmers with renewable energy agenda

Country singer John Rich is blasting New York Gov. Kathy Hochul over renewable energy policies and the state's Office of Renewable Energy Siting, saying farmers are being silenced and local control undermined. Hochul's office pushed back, telling Rich to call on Donald Trump over tariffs, Iran and ICE raids.

Country singer John Rich is blasting New York Gov. Kathy Hochul over the state's renewable energy policies, accusing her administration of silencing farmers and overriding local officials in upstate New York.

The 52-year-old Big and Rich member has publicly joined local landowners, activists and officials who are challenging New York's Office of Renewable Energy Siting, or ORES. Last month, Rich released his new country song Dear Kathy, which is directed at the Democratic governor, who is running for reelection. In the song, Rich speaks on behalf of farmers and landowners who are protesting large-scale solar and wind projects on upstate New York farmland.

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Rich Attacks Hochul Over Solar Projects

He argues that ORES has undermined local control and put family farms, rural communities and private property rights at risk. During a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Rich shared his message for Hochul, pointing to the final line of Dear Kathy, which asks, Why do you hate these people so much? What have they ever done to you except pay taxes and put food on your table? That's it, Rich said.

Why do you hate these people? he continued. Because only somebody that has a vindictive spirit would do what she's doing to them, or greed. I think greed is probably the largest driver in it because these companies that are coming in, building these huge fields. Listen, if you add up all the plans they have coming into upstate New York, it's over 100 square miles of solar panels, Rich added.

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The conflict centers on New York's centralized permitting system for large-scale solar and wind projects. Created in 2020 under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, ORES generally handles renewable energy projects capable of producing 25 megawatts or more. Its rules encourage developers to avoid the state's most productive agricultural soils and require them to minimize or mitigate impacts when farmland cannot be avoided.

Controversy Surrounds ORES Permitting Power

ORES can also waive local zoning and land-use restrictions it deems unreasonably burdensome, a power that critics argue gives state officials too much control over farmland and leaves local communities with limited say over projects in their areas. While speaking with Fox News Digital, Rich claimed Hochul's administration used research from Cornell University to change how prime farmland is defined. The singer argued that the move made it easier for solar and wind projects to be built on agricultural land.

She decided she didn't like their definition of prime farmland because if it's prime, it's protected from solar and wind and projects like that, Rich said. So they just redefined it. They just came up with a whole new equation and determined, well, based on these new numbers, there's really no such thing as prime farmland anymore in upstate New York. So we can do whatever the hell we want to these people.

Oh, by the way, we put ORES in place. So if they try to stop us, we just run right over the top of them, he continued. I mean, it is a complete and total chokeout that she's put on these farmers up there. Some of these families have owned their farms, been in their families since before the Revolutionary War, Rich said.

You're talking about one of the original 13 colonies, New York, and to think that 250 years later, after these same people's ancestors had to fight off the British, now they're standing there fighting with their own governor in the United States of America. It is astonishing, and I find it to be disgusting. I also think it's probably unconstitutional, he added. Since taking office in 2021, Hochul has continued to advance New York's renewable energy agenda.

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Her administration has promoted large-scale solar and wind development and defended the state's approach to farmland, arguing that renewable energy projects are not taking over New York's best farmland and that leasing land for solar can help farmers keep their property in their families. A photo shows Josh Morgenthau, owner and operator of Fishkill Farms, shaking hands with Hochul after a roundtable on data centers on Oct. 6, 2026 in Hopewell Junction, New York.

Hochul Office Defends Renewable Energy Push

When reached for comment by Fox News Digital, Hochul's office pushed back on Rich's criticism. If he really wants to help farmers, maybe he can write a song calling on his buddy Donald Trump to lift the tariffs, end his reckless war with Iran that is driving up gas and diesel prices, and rein in the ICE raids, all of which are hurting farmers here in New York and across the country, Ken Lovett, a senior communications adviser on energy and environment for Hochul, said.

Rich said he first learned about the dispute after seeing Alexandra Fasulo, an upstate New York landowner and ORES critic, discuss it on social media. The singer said he was startled by the claim that the state could sideline landowners, zoning boards, mayors and other local officials when deciding where major projects would be built. I said, that can't be the case. I'm gonna go up and see this for myself, Rich recalled.

Rich argued that ORES' authority undermines home rule, the principle that landowners and local governments should have authority over how land in their communities is used. During his visit, Rich held two town hall meetings, including one at Fasulo's farm, where he met with hundreds of farmers and landowners. We had Amish people standing in the room being silent, standing in the back, Rich said. It looked like something out of a movie.

Town Halls Inspire Rich New Country Song

And we had this discussion about What are we going to do about this governor running over everybody? he continued. And man, the sentiment in the room was so much frustration and feeling of bewilderment that what do you do? I mean, she's put something into gear here that just runs us over and takes away our voice. The singer told Fox News Digital that the meetings ultimately inspired him to write Dear Kathy.

I left there thinking to myself, I need to put this song out, Dear Kathy, he recalled. I need to write a song for the governor of New York.