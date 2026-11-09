John Rhys-Davies Criticizes Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Rhys-Davies expresses deep disappointment in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, citing cut scenes and poor treatment of Antonio Banderas amidst the film's box office failure.

Actor John Rhys-Davies has publicly criticized the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise, calling the film deeply disappointing. In an interview with Off/Frame, the 82-year-old shared his negative assessment of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which was directed by James Mangold and released in 2023. Rhys-Davies, who plays the beloved character Sallah, stated that he was unhappy with how the movie handled its cast and narrative focus.

The film features Harrison Ford returning as the iconic archaeologist for a final time, alongside new cast members like Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Antonio Banderas. Despite Rhys-Davies only having a brief appearance, he revealed that scenes he had been promised during filming were cut from the final product. He described the experience of seeing the finished movie as frustrating and contrary to his expectations as a returning original cast member.

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Cut Scenes and Contract Issues

Rhys-Davies explicitly mentioned that the scenes he was guaranteed to appear in were removed immediately from the final edit of the film. He noted that he had signed a contract specifying his role, yet those agreed-upon moments did not make the cut. This revelation highlights a breakdown in communication or fulfillment of promises between the actor and the production team regarding his contribution to the movie.

The actor also expressed concern for how the film treated Antonio Banderas, who plays the character Renaldo. Rhys-Davies described Banderas as the most exciting actor of his generation and a wonderful talent. He believed it was a terrible outcome for such a capable performer to be given limited screen time and killed off in a shootout shortly after appearing in the movie.

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Focus on New Characters Over Legacy

A major point of contention for Rhys-Davies was the film's heavy reliance on new characters rather than its original stars. He argued that because the audience had never met most of the new cast, the movie failed to deliver the nostalgic experience that fans expected from a sequel to the original 1981 Raiders of the Lost Ark. He felt that filling the film with unfamiliar faces diluted the emotional connection that drives the Indiana Jones franchise.

This criticism aligns with broader fan and critic reactions to the inclusion of Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Shaw, Indy's goddaughter. Her prominent role in the narrative was divisive among viewers, with many preferring a tighter focus on the legacy characters. Rhys-Davies played Sallah in three of the five Indiana Jones movies, so his perspective carries weight regarding the franchise's history and continuity.

Box Office Failure and Critical Reception

The negative feedback from Rhys-Davies coincides with the commercial struggles of the film. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was a major box office bomb for Disney, grossing only $384 million worldwide. This revenue figure falls short of the estimated budget, which was north of $400 million before tax rebates were applied. The financial loss marks a significant setback for the studio and the long-running series.

Critical reviews were also lukewarm, with the film holding a 71% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes. This is the lowest score of the entire franchise to date. While many reviews acknowledged that the film provided an adequate sendoff for Harrison Ford's character, they criticized the action sequences, the heavy use of CGI, and a general lack of spark compared to previous entries in the series.

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Future of the Franchise Remains Uncertain

Despite the critical and commercial disappointment, the film did perform better with general audiences, earning an 87% score on the Rotten Tomatoes Popcornmeter. The cast also included other notable newcomers such as Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Thomas Kretschmann. The only other original character to appear besides Rhys-Davies was Karen Allen as Marion, who had a brief cameo at the end.

With the fifth adventure failing in theaters, it is unclear what the future holds for the franchise. Harrison Ford has confirmed that his time as the character is over, but Disney has not ruled out a reboot with a new actor. However, given the significant financial loss and mixed reception, it seems unlikely that Indiana Jones will return to the big screen in the immediate future.