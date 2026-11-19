Kimberly Belflower’s eye-opening feminist play runs through Dec. 13 at American Conservatory Theater

Lilla Crawford, front left, says performing in "John Proctor is the Villain" has given her a new perspective on "The Crucible," a play she read in high school.

Also pictured is Kaylee Kaneshiro. For Kimberly Belflower, that is a massive understatement, considering the title of her hit play, “John Proctor is the Villain,” does not leave much room for guesswork. The show has inspired accolades and productions throughout the world — including a successful Broadway run — while earning Tony Award nominations and a designation by American Theatre Magazine as the most produced play of 2026.

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And now it’s receiving its West Coast premiere at American Conservatory Theater, in a co-production with Center Theatre Group, running through Dec. 13. In “The Crucible,” Proctor fights to keep his wife out of prison during the wave of witch hunts plaguing Salem, Massachusetts, as innocent women are sent to their deaths. But even with those qualities, he is a deeply flawed human. Playwright Kimberly Belflower's "John Proctor is the Villain" plays in San Francisco through Dec. 13.

This belief of Proctor as the pillar of nobility, fighting for his name and legacy at the end of the play, didn’t sit quite right with Belflower. Since the play is a standard American literature text, Belflower, like many of her peers, read it as a junior in high school. But re-examining the play in college made her really question what she was taught about Proctor.

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“I remember feeling very confused because my memory of learning this play was like, he’s a good guy,” Belflower said. “The play also paints Abigail with such a cartoon villain brush for a lot of it, but with John, he slept with his 16-year-old employee, hits his current employee and is dismissive and rude to his wife. ” The title is a not-so-subtle nod to how Belflower feels about Proctor, but she does love the play.

Miller’s most produced work premiered in 1953 as an allegory of Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s anti-communist “witch hunts” that scarred the nation for four years beginning in 1950. Belflower began developing her work in various stages in 2018, putting it away during the height of the COVID pandemic. The play is set in 2018, at the time of the #MeToo movement and the time of Brett Kavanaugh’s United States Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

The girls in Belfower’s play are in an Advanced Placement English course, motivated by the potential of #MeToo, where women can finally be centered and believed. They want to change the world and start a feminism club. Their teacher believes Proctor is the virtuous hero — but the girls do not. All the while, accusations of sexual harassment are piling up in personal ways for the female students.

One girl, Shelby, is mysteriously absent but returns with an accusation of her own. Lilla Crawford, playing Shelby, recalled first reading “The Crucible” in 7th grade, which she admits is an odd time to study the play. But after reading Belflower’s take, something clicked for Crawford in ways she never considered.

“When I’ve told people I’m in this play, the reaction is always like ‘Oh, that’s interesting’ because John Proctor being a villain is not what’s taught,” Crawford said. “How was Kimberly the first person to pick up on this before anyone else? ”“John Proctor did do good things, but I also think he’s kind of a bad guy,” Belflower said.

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“It does feel like in our culture, we’re fundamentally unable to say this is true yet this is also true. ” Crawford finds the dynamics can be problematic in classic literature, where a character like Proctor can die with dignity — a luxury perhaps not afforded the female characters. It’s a dynamic that was pointed out by the director, Jess McLeod.

“In this literature written by a man, there’s this recurring theme of honor,” Crawford said. “That’s sort of the thing with ‘The Crucible,’ how name is more important than anything else, whereas it seems women are pushed into a caretaking role and no one associates a woman with honor. ” Belflower’s play not only re-examines a time where it felt like women were finally believed after so many years, but pushes forward some hard truths about our current reality.

For her part, Belflower is encouraged that her play is inspiring new dialogue and a new reframing of one of the great works of the American theater.

“I don’t know if the systems will change in my lifetime, honestly, or ever, but I hope they do,” Belflower said. I don’t feel optimistic about that anymore. But what I do feel optimistic about, and committed to, is that individual action matters, and the ways that I see the most active change in my communities are through mutual aid and relationships. ”