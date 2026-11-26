Former EastEnders star John Partridge exits acting to relocate to Winnipeg with husband Jon Tsouras, citing industry homophobia and caregiving duties.

Former EastEnders actor John Partridge has officially announced his departure from the British entertainment industry to relocate to Canada. The 55-year-old performer, best known for his role as Christian Clarke, confirmed he will emigrate to Winnipeg alongside his husband, Canadian-born actor Jon Tsouras.

Relocation Details and Final Roles

John Partridge confirmed he will continue his current tour as Hannibal Lecter in a production of The Silence Of The Lambs until June 2027 in Sunderland. Following this engagement, he will formally move across the Atlantic on the spousal sponsorship scheme. The couple has lived in Greenwich, south-east London, but John stated that his participation in the tour serves as a farewell to the United Kingdom.

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He described performing in his hometown of Manchester as a very emotional experience for him and his family. This final chapter in his acting career marks the end of a journey that began with his initial move to North America. He noted that the challenges of living far from home are significant, but he is fully committed to this new chapter in his life.

New Career Path in Canadian Real Estate

Upon settling in Canada, John Partridge plans to pursue a career in real estate rather than continuing with professional acting roles. He described this future profession as a freelance kind of thing, involving some physical work but primarily operating as an independent agent. He mentioned that he is currently waiting for his landing papers to be processed before making the final move.

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He expressed excitement about this new adventure, stating that he is looking forward to seeing what opportunities arise in this different sector. The transition represents a complete shift away from the stage and screen, which he has now decided to leave behind. He emphasized that this decision was made after careful consideration of his future goals and personal life.

Reasons for Emigration and Family Care

The decision to move is driven by multiple factors, including the desire to care for Jon Tsouras parents. John also cited a lack of opportunities for gay men in leading roles within Hollywood and the broader acting industry. He has been outspoken about these issues, previously accusing the industry of homophobia during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

He argued that gay actors often withhold their sexuality to secure roles, noting that one cannot be a leading man in Hollywood if they are gay. His play The Code explores these themes, set against a backdrop of the 1950s. John questioned how much has changed today, concluding that not very much has improved regarding acceptance in the entertainment sector.

Personal History and Recovery Journey

John and Jon Tsouras have been married for 23 years. The couple had previously considered fostering children, which influenced their desire for a more stable family environment. This stability was crucial following the death of John mother, Bridget, from dementia and Alzheimer's at age 80. He attributed the start of his cocaine addiction to this period of grief.

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He found recovery through cooking, having won the 2018 series of MasterChef. The routine of cooking helped him replace his addiction with a healthy habit. He would visit supermarkets daily instead of attending Narcotics Anonymous meetings initially. This structured activity provided a necessary distraction during vulnerable times.