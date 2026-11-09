John Oliver Unleashes On Pete Hegseth On 'Last Week Tonight'

The host quickly turned the full force of his weekly withering analysis on Pete Hegseth.

‘You Can See Everything’ Sweeps Top Categories At Critics Choice Documentary Awardsopened his show by relishing the victories attendant to Tuesday’s midterm elections, he quickly turned the full force of his weekly withering analysis onDonald Trump Says Stephen Miller Will Be New Chief Of Staff, Replacing Susie Wiles; Move Follows Voters’ Midterm Rebuke Noting that the Secretary of War oversees an agency with a budget of more than $1T and employs 3.4M Americans, Oliver pointed out that, while Hegseth likes to post performative videos of himself working out with servicemembers, he can’t even do a proper kettlebell swing.

Watching video of the secretary, one fitness expert says, “I’ve never seen someone be more gentle and dainty in their kettlebell swing. It looks like some sort of ballet move.

Also read Donald Trump teases more firings, defends Pete Hegseth

” Oliver goes on to show the litany of Hegseth’s “no fatties” speech, which the host calls, “Less like an inspiring piece of oratory and more like he’s reading from a book called,He rattled off the failures of Signalgate, the boat strikes in the Caribbean and the war in Iran, as well as his focus on servicemembers’ testosterone levels. Oliver focused in on Hegseth’s “unbelievably stupid” personnel decisions.

Those include refusing to discipline the chopper pilots who did a too-low flyover at Kid Rock’s house and later firing the general who supported an investigation into the incident. Oliver also cites the secretary’s decision to fire the “top lawyers for the army, navy and air force. ”host recalled Hegseth’s less distinguished moments doing stunt segments on Fox News: “bull riding, sumo wrestling and hitting himself in the crotch with a skateboard.

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”“Hegseth infamously missed the target doing an ax throwing demonstration,” said Oliver over video of the event.

“And the people thinking, ‘Jesus, that ax could have hit someone,’ guess what? ”He went on to rattle off an number of “red flags” about Hegseth, even before he took his post as the country’s top military official:The fact that he’s a member of a church community run by a self-described Crristian nationalist who wants to repeal a woman’s right to voteA caustic letter written to Hegseth’s mother “on behalf of all the women…you have abused”“Our dealings with the Pentagon this week have at times felt like dealing with a bunch of d*ckhead teenagers,” said Oliver.

“When we asked about Hegseth’s college condemnation of diversity, their official response was, ‘The secretary is absolutely correct on this issue. '” When asked if there was anything else, the host said a Pentagon spokesman responded, “Deport John Oliver. ”‘Godzilla’ Stalks $32M U.S. Bow, Best For Live-Action Foreign-Language Pic