John Oliver Jokes CBS News Fired Scott Pelley For “The Crime Of Being Too Cool In A Meeting”

John Oliver addressed the continuing fallout of CBS News' ousting of longtime correspondent Scott Pelley.

Tony Awards Winners: 'Schmigadoon!

' Best Musical, 'Liberation' Best Play; John Lithgow, Lesley Manville, 'Ragtime' Duo Top Acting Honors John C. Reilly Remembers Trying To Convince Leonardo DiCaprio To Drop Out Of ‘Titanic’ Role For ‘Boogie Nights’: “It’s About A Boat That Sinks”Benito Skinner Teases ‘Overcompensating’ Season 2 Has “A Maturity To It” & “Feels More Queer” As Benny Ventures Out Of The Closet“CBS News fired Scott Pelley for the crime of: being too cool in a meeting,” the comic quipped, referencing the 37-year veteran’s unceremonious dismissal following his tense verbal confrontation with editor-in-chief Bari Weiss and newly minted During the meeting, which took place last Monday when Bilton was introducing himself to network staffers, the 51-time Emmy-winning broadcast journalist grilled the EP and The Free Press founder about their qualifications, adding that the latter isFCC Chair Brendan Carr Blasts Scott Pelley As "Completely Out Of Touch" After Journalist Says His '60 Minutes' Firing Came As A SurpriseScott Pelley, In First Interview Since '60 Minutes' Firing, Accuses CBS News Brass Of "Subtle Political Bias," Says They "Don't Know What They're Doing"to tell his side of the story, opening up in an inaugural interview following his dismissal.

He told the publication that being fired wasduring the Tuesday emergency meeting he had with leadership.

“So I’m thinking that the meeting’s going to carry on. We’re going to have a long conversation. Very quickly after the meeting began, Tom Cibrowski said, this conversation is over. I was stunned,” he recalled.to slam Pelley as “completely out of touch,” maintaining that “You could not get away with that behavior at any run of the mill job.

It is revealing to see how blind some are to that. ”‘Scary Movie’ Stabbing Record $55M Bow; $29M For He-Man’s ‘Universe’Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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