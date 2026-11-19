John Muszynski, perhaps the most influential ad buying executive in the media sector, plans to retire from his role at Publicis Media

John Muszynski, Who Spent Decades Carefully Deciding Whether Disney, Fox, Even Netflix, Would Get Millions in Ad Dollars, Plans to Retire John Muszynski, Who Spent Decades Carefully Deciding Whether Disney, Fox, Even Netflix, Would Get Millions in Ad Dollars, Plans to Retirenever worked for the company known at various times as Time Warner, AOL Time Warner, WarnerMedia or Warner Bros.

Discovery. He did, however, have a hand in at least one part of its operations. About 25 years ago, when “cable” represented a rapidly growing line of business and “streaming” had something to do with water, Muszynski was on a hunting trip outside of Atlanta with Mark Lazarus, at the time a senior executive at Warner’s TV operations. Lazarus says the pair were hunting for quail.

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Muszynski, one of the industry’s most senior — and most seasoned — media buyers , says the duo was chasing pheasant. No matter what the game was, the two executives devised what would eventually become a much greater prize. Is ‘I Play Rocky’ Original or Adapted? Stallone’s ‘Rocky’ Origin Story Faces a ‘Barbie’-Style Oscar Dilemma “What I remember asking is, ‘What can we do as a company that would make you want to spend more money with us?

’” recallsthe owner of MS NOW, CNBC and other media properties.

“He said, ‘I need something to compete with MTV. Right now, they are the only place that has the young people. ’ We had Adult Swim at the time, but it was only on three hours a week.

‘It’s not enough to move money, not enough leverage for me with the Viacom folks,’” Muszynski told him. “I went back to the group that did content, and said, ‘We have to try to expand Adult Swim,’” Lazarus remembers. Over time, the gambit proved fruitful. Adult Swim, once a small piece of the schedule on Warner’s Cartoon Network, became a regular nighttime offering and captured the attention of a very difficult audience to reach — young men.

“He was absolutely a catalyst, and opened our eyes,” says Lazarus. “He gave us a reason to really take a bigger risk. ”Exchange, is stepping away from the role. And while he will serve as a consultant to the company in 2027, his departure will mark the end of an era, of sorts, as media becomes much more reliant on technology that seems to be moving many of its best-known outlets closer to obsolescence.

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Over nearly half a century, Muszynski worked for French ad giant Publicis Groupe, and before that the legendary U.S. advertising company Leo Burnett. His job? Placing billions of ad dollars across the U.S. media sector on behalf of clients that have encompassed blue-chip spenders ranging from the U.S. Army to McDonald’s, Kellogg’s and Molson Coors. He never ran a movie studio, a TV-news division or a sports operation.

He never put together a must-see primetime TV schedule or devised a streaming-video hit. If anyone ever gave out an award for “Most Influential Media Executive the Average Person Has Never Heard Of,” Muszysnki would be a candidate to win.

“As the industry evolved, John not only evolved with it, but helped lead in ways others couldn’t,” says Jeff Collins, president of advertising sales, marketing and brand partnerships for Fox Corp. Behind the scenes, his efforts held massive sway. The ad dollars he vetted helped the independent female-focused Oxygen cable network launch in 2000; boosted the presence of college football on ESPN; and lent support to new techniques to measure TV audiences that rely on whether viewers engage with what they watch, rather than how many people passively stare at whatever fills their screens.

“John was always someone who understood the power of picking up the phone and saying, ‘I’ve got an idea for you. Would you be interested in hearing it? ” says Ed Erhardt, who previously ran advertising sales for the entire ESPN portfolio at Disney.

“Of course, we would always be interested in that. ” And Muszynski did it all while Publicis grew, winning accounts from Anheuser-Busch InBev, Microsoft, Kenvue, Mars, Walmart, and, more recently, Pepsi. Publicis Media, for which Muszynski works, managed $62.4 billion worth of media spent around the world in 2025, according to COMvergence, a tracker of such activity. The figure marks a rise of 12.8%, or $7 billion, over what the company managed in 2024.

Muszynski wasn’t the one charged with winning new accounts. Still, Publicis’ rise against competitors like WPP and Omnicom was fueled in part by Muszynski’s expertise, says Erhardt.

“John Muszynski had a huge impact on that, his relationships with the sellers, but also the clients. ” Whether the media companies liked all of Muszynski’s ideas or not, they had to listen to them. Those who didn’t agree might find some of their ad dollars going to a competitor.

He cautioned the assemblage they might have to “deliver last year’s plan at the same budget, maybe less,” and warned them that the best way to win new ad dollars was to help advertisers bolster their sales.

“All of you who are looking for increased budgets, the best way to do that is to help solve our clients’ problems,” he said at the time. Indeed, many companies have tried to do critical deals with Muszynski first. Because Publicis works on behalf of so many top advertisers, his take on the market is usually accurate. He often has a better sense than others of whether ad budgets are fat or lean.

“We always arranged John’s deal first,” says Joe Abruzzese, who logged stints as the head of sales for CBS and Discovery Communications. “We really built our business on the way John was able to maneuver his clients. ”” ad commitments don’t always end up in the bank. Advertisers may end up pulling the dollars they promised or asking for delays of their commercial orders.

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Not with Muszynski, say multiple sales executives.

“John doesn’t over buy and then try to make it up,” says Charlie Collier, the media industry veteran who has worked in senior roles at Roku, Fox and AMC. “He has always been the guy who calls it like he sees it: ‘I’m not going promise all sorts of things that I then have to chase later. I’m going to tell you like I see it and make deals I know I can live up to.

’ And he always did. ” That trust in the way Muszynski conducted himself led to unorthodox negotiations. Abruzzese says he once convinced Muszynski to add $200 million to an “” plan while sitting with him on the beach — and still has the piece of suntan-lotion-stained paper that displays the agreement.

In another year, says Abruzzese, he and Muszynski worked out details on a tablecloth at a fancy dinner — and Muszynski had to pay the venue $50 so he could bring the linen back to his office where his colleagues could see the details. Such transactions have been going on for years. While working at Oxygen Media ahead of the launch of the network in 2000, says Collier, “We negotiated with him and he was terrific.

We got a deal done. A few months later, he called: ‘You really screwed me! ’ He had just picked up a client from another agency, and he thought the rates they had gotten were better. I said ‘They’re not.

I remember this deal, and you came on with us in pre-launch, and we didn’t give someone more favorable terms. ” To reassure Muszynski, says Collier, “I literally printed out our entire rate card, packaged it with women’s razors and products that were aimed at women, and put in a pink and blue box. I wrote, ‘You were good enough to come and support us in the early stages and here is our entire rate card.

’ That’s the kind of trust I share with him. I don’t think I’ve sent a rate card to a client before or since. ”to inform the way they spread their commercials across streaming outlets and FAST channels. Media-buying agencies and even legacy media companies have begun to tinker with the idea of letting AI find the right inventory and the best schedules on which commercials should run.

Some marketing executives seem more interested inor interactions with a QR code than they do in crafting a memorable piece of promotion that works because it was aligned with a particular program or media property. In an era that relies less on deals sealed with handshakes, Muszynski still had his clients’ confidence. But his successors may have a harder time winning it.

The practice of figuring out how to place commercials and get a good price for them won’t collapse because of John Muszynski’s exit. Still, it might be left standing on shakier ground.

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