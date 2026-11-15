John Mulaney Sells You an Age-Old Parental Care System, ‘Sister,’ in ‘SNL’ Skit That’s Too Real

The dark humor sketch also features Mikey Day as Dr. Grant, author of “Not It! A Son’s Guide To Elder Care.”

Comedian John Mulaney, who hosted the Nov. 14 episode of “Saturday Night Live,” portrayed a salesman who’s promoting a convenient elder care system known as “Sister.

” And for many families, this one’s a little too real. In the “ad,” Mulaney begins by presenting the quintessential dilemma for people who don’t want to turn to outside help to care for aging parents.

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“My dad means the world to me. So when I noticed him start to slow down, I knew I needed to get him the best care possible,” he says.

“I didn’t want to put him in a nursing home, but a private health aide could cost thousands a week. I didn’t know where to turn. That’s when I heard about ‘Sister. ’”“Now I don’t have to worry about Dad getting the care and attention he needs because my sister will do it, and I can get back to my life and the stuff I like to do,” he says.

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His sister, who is portrayed by Jane Wickline, scrambles to make sure their dad is cared for.

“I love my mom more than anything. That doesn’t mean I want to help her in the bathroom. Sister doesn’t either, but she will. Whereas I won’t,” Andrew Dismukes says.

“That’s the sister difference. ” Mikey Day — who plays character Dr. Grant, author of “Not It! A Son’s Guide To Elder Care” — breaks down the system for viewers.

“Here’s how it works. First, years of internalized sexism warps sister’s brain into thinking caretaking is her responsibility and somehow not yours,” Dr. Grant says.

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“Next, your text arrives, instantly activating her, and that’s it. You’re done for life. See you at the funeral! ”For many viewers, the dark humor sketch was just way too honest.

Another person wrote that they were “laughing so hard because this hit WAY too close to home! ” “SNL, I did NOT give you permission to turn my family drama into a skit! ” the social media user said. The Nov. 14 show marked Mulaney’s seventh time hosting.

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