John Mulaney Satirizes Tech Leaders and Spying Risks in New Comedy Bit

Comedian John Mulaney performs a sketch where he acts as a CIA officer briefing tech CEOs like Peter Thiel, Sam Altman, and Elon Musk on identifying spies, using humorous Venn diagrams to highlight their disconnect with romantic interests.

instructing a naive group of tech leaders how to tell whether a woman is genuinely interested in them or is a spy trying to extract valuable information from them, Mulaney, as a CIA officer, summons Peter Thiel , Sam Altman , Dario Amodei , Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk to agency headquarters to brief them on a matter of national security.

“America needs you to learn the difference between a woman who would actually want to have sex with you, and a woman who is clearly a spy,” Mulaney says. He then asks the group what the lesson in Huang’s downfall is.

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“Never date anyone, lest they become the antichrist,” Thiel says. Mulaney then tries using a Venn diagram to get his point across. The diagram shows two circles that do not overlap one bit: “beautiful women” and “your interests and opinions. ”When informed that this person would be a spy, Musk goes on one of his unfunny tangents about James Bond, prompting Mulaney to squirt him with a water bottle to get him to shut up.

A second Venn diagram gets introduced after Zuckerberg says that if a woman approached him, he would interpret it as a sign that she “wanted to sleep with the man who created the Metaverse, as all women do. ” This diagram also has “beautiful women” in one circle. And in a much, much smaller circle to the right for “people who like the metaverse,” there is an image of just Zuckerberg.

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Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa, Zara Larsson Contribute New Music to 'GTA VI: The Album' Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Files for Divorce From Fourth Wife Kamilah Chavis After 5 Years of Marriage “Maybe it would help if I handed this over to someone who learned this lesson the hard way,” Mulaney says, as former “Ladies, when you invite Jensen over, you know what’s about to go down: the S&P 500,” he says.

“That’s right, I’m into BDSM: breaking the stock market. Fellas, don’t be like me. Remember, women don’t like guys like us. That’s how we became guys like us.

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