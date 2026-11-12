John Mulaney Previews the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2026 Ceremony

Comedian John Mulaney says the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2026 is a great mix ahead of the Saturday, Nov. 14 induction ceremony in Los Angeles.

Comedian, actor, and talk-show host John Mulaney has turned his long-running fascination with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame into material, and he is ready to discuss the Class of 2026 in detail. Speaking last month from a hotel room in Fort Worth, Texas, where he was on the road, Mulaney spent 90 minutes previewing the induction ceremony, which takes place Saturday night, Nov. 14, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. He is also preparing Mulaney Takes Manhattan, a nine-show run in New York in January that begins at the 150-capacity Comedy Cellar and ends at Madison Square Garden.

Mulaney has said he has been closely following who gets inducted, who gets left out, and who actually shows up to the ceremony for years. Each year's group of inductees, he noted, offers plenty of comedic material because of how varied the honorees are. His comments were recorded as part of an interview that covered both his stand-up plans and his views on the Hall of Fame.

Also read Sade Are Not Attending Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Mulaney Argues the Hall Favors Critics Less

John Mulaney's main criticism of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is that artists who publicly call the institution lame may be overlooked. He pointed to Sonic Youth as a band he considered a standing snub from last year, alongside Phish. Mulaney said he would still like to be invited to the ceremony, which is why he softened his critique.

Mulaney said he believes there is a bias against musicians who have openly criticized the Rock Hall, and he argued that those artists should be front-runners for induction. He joked that the institution should not reward good behavior, comparing it to humorous awards such as the Handsome Grandson Award or Best Good Boys. His point was delivered as a joke, but it reflects a real debate about whether public attitudes should count in the selection process.

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Hall Leaders and Inductees Weigh In

Hall of Fame chairman John Sykes has described induction as music's highest honor, a claim Mulaney was asked to assess. Mulaney said he did not want to appear cynical about the institution, and he said he was genuinely moved by the induction of Radiohead.

Mulaney recalled that a member of Radiohead wished the band's late-career peers could have been present to see how significant the honor was. He said Radiohead was not ungrateful, but that their acceptance speeches showed little effort, even though inductees know the honor is coming months in advance. Mulaney suggested that the generational background of some past inductees, many of them artists from the 1960s and 1970s, helps explain the uneven speeches, since those artists were less comfortable on television and had long-held business and artistic grievances.

Mulaney described the 2026 class as a great mix, though he admitted it is not especially exciting to read about on paper. He said he expects the ceremony itself to be a strong event. Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson, by contrast, said the band could not summon the energy to be vitriolic about its past treatment and that it is not something the band is bothered about.

Ceremony Plans and Iron Maiden Absence

Iron Maiden will not attend the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony because the band is scheduled to be on tour. Mulaney said he was sad the group would not be there, noting that he loved the band's song Hallowed Be Thy Name in high school. He added that he appreciates a fan-supported band that prefers to put on its own show rather than appear at an event.

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Mulaney also reflected on the intimidation that rock bands can inspire, saying he once expected bands such as Metallica to beat him up if they walked into a room. He said he later read a line about Slayer in which a writer realized the band members were simply musicians who had learned their instruments. Mulaney's remarks suggest the ceremony will be a showcase for the personalities behind the music, which he believes will make the Saturday night event memorable.