John Mulaney's opening monologue on this week's 'Saturday Night Live' made fun of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

John Mulaney Mocks Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in ‘SNL’ Monologue: ‘No One Likes Him. You Dumbass … Your Thing Can’t Be the Measles!

’ Shane Gillis Was Surprised by ‘SNL’ Monologue Backlash and Says He Doesn’t ‘Have a Problem’ With How Women Dress at the Gym” took an unexpected turn when he mocked controversial U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The comic started by impersonating Kennedy, saying, “’My father was a good man and I’m a lousy man but I have same name. Am I good if I have same name as father?

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No, please, let me be in charge of your bone and your tummy. Please allow me to control how your blood feels in your butt and everywhere. Stop the science … Robitussin taken during menstruation will cause telekinesis. This is clear from the pamphlets in my rental car.

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” He then mocked Kennedy’s previous occupation as an environmental lawyer, saying, “He would just join cases late if they were about be successful.

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