John Mulaney hosts ‘SNL’ tonight–Here’s where and when to watch for free

After becoming a five-timer in 2022, Mulaney joins an even more exclusive club tonight: the seven-timers.

After becoming a five-timer in 2022, John Mulaney joins an even more exclusive club tonight: the seven-timers. The hosting gig comes just two months before the former “ SNL” writer embarks on his “Mulaney Takes Manhattan” tour where he’ll do stand-up in nine iconic NYC venues over nine nights, starting at the 150-seat Comedy Cellar and ending at Madison Square Garden.

, which takes something you should never do or buy in NYC and turn it into a full-scale musical. It’s likely we’ll get the eighth New York Musical tonight as part of the episode. Tonight’s musical guest will be Phoebe Bridgers. Bridgers, who released her third album “Lost Weekend” earlier this year, is making her third appearance on the sketch show.

Also read What do tickets cost to see ‘SNL’ host John Mulaney in NYC next year?

She debuted as the solo musical guest in 2021, then returned alongside Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker as boygenius in 2023. What time is ‘SNL’ on tonight?

“SNL” will air live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT, though it may be subject to delays due to college football in certain time zones. If you don’t have cable, you’ll need a live TV streaming service to stream John Mulaney on “SNL” for free.free trial . Peacock also has new “SNL” episodes available to stream in full on Sunday mornings.

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There are three episodes left on the Season 52 schedule for 2026, with more episodes scheduled in 2027. Hosts and musical guests have not been announced for the remaining three episodes of the year, but it’s likely the show will announce the Dec. 5 host during tonight’s episode. After the cast grew by five last season, the Season 52 cast only features two new hires.

Here’s who you can expect to see in sketches tonight and throughout the season.all of your favorite reality TV shows and movies on each streaming service. Not only does Angela test and compare the streaming services she writes about to ensure readers are getting the, but she’s also a superfan specializing in the intersection of shopping, tech, sports, celebrities and pop culture.

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