John Mulaney enlisted his stepfather-in-law's band, Sam and the Pink Notes, to perform on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.'

, and revealed that he recently produced a collection of songs for his stepfather-in-law’s country band, Sam and the Pink Notes. After sharing a story about his own father, Kimmel asked Mulaney about his relationship with Sam Schmid, the stepdad of Mulaney’s wife “Sam, Olivia‘s stepdad, came into their lives a few decades ago,” Mulaney said.

“He’s a wonderful man. He is a retired eye doctor. Sam, since I’ve known him and came into Olivia’s life about five years ago, I’ve always heard him play these songs that he’s written. ” Mulaney explained that Schmid had written a lot of songs with his camping club in the ’70s.

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“He’d written all these songs over the years, so for Christmas I got him a recording studio in Chicago, and we made an album of those original songs,” Mulaney said, explaining that he found many of the band members who played with Schmid on the album. , isn’t currently available to purchase anywhere.

“I got a lot going on,” Mulaney replied. “I’m the manager and I’m currently the record label and the record producer. This is an enormous conflict of interest. ” It was actually Kimmel’s idea to bring Sam and the Pink Notes onto the late-night show as a musical guest.

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He and Mulaney discussed the possibility after Mulaney’s Wrigley Field comedy show in July. Watch Buffalo Springfield Come Together for the First Time in Many YearsGael Cameron Says Her ‘Below Deck’ Romance With Nathan Gallagher Was Abusive: ‘I Am Still Scared’ “I told you I just recorded a campfire country western album with Olivia’s stepdad,” Mulaney recalled to Kimmel.

“And you said the next time you come on the show, they’re going to be the musical guest. ” Sam and the Pink Notes performed a song called “Yellow Rambler,” a rollicking country number. As Kimmel declared, Mulaney is the stepson-in-law of the year. James Bond Found: Robert Pattinson to Play 00716 hours ago Shh!

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