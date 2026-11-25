EA Sports FC 27 features late BBC commentator John Motson using AI and original audio. His family approved the tribute, marking a significant moment in gaming history.

Electronic Arts has confirmed that the iconic voice of the late BBC commentator John Motson will appear in EA Sports FC 27. This integration utilizes a combination of his original recorded audio and new AI-recreated segments. The update allows players to select Motson as an optional commentary option within the game.

Technical Implementation of Legacy Voice

The publisher stated that its development studio employed new AI tools to bring Motson back into the digital commentary box. This technical process required a careful mix of existing audio files and AI reconstruction trained specifically on recordings of the man himself. Electronic Arts emphasized that the team worked with extensive care and respect to create a digital tribute to one of the games greatest voices. The company noted that AI technology was the only feasible way for Motson's voice to feature, as there are no existing recordings of him discussing modern players.

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Family Endorsement and Historical Context

Electronic Arts announced that it partnered with Motson's family to secure permission for his inclusion in the latest edition of the franchise. Fred Motson, the son of the late commentator, shared a statement expressing gratitude for the tribute. He noted that his father adored being the voice of the game and would have absolutely wanted to be involved after his death. The family also received payment for the rights to use his likeness and to facilitate the voice recreation process. John Motson originally lent his voice to Electronic Arts's FIFA series during the 1990s and 2000s before passing away at the age of 77 in 2023.

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Rising Controversy Over Digital Replication

Despite the family's blessing, the use of AI to recreate human voices has become an increasingly controversial topic in the entertainment industry. In August, a group of 80 performers backed the Save Our Voices Now campaign. This initiative seeks to secure legal protection against technology that can clone a person's voice and make it say anything an operator chooses. The campaign was founded by actor and voice artist Peter Caulfield and has gained support from high-profile stars including Hugh Bonneville, Nicola Coughlan, and Matt Lucas.

Legal Precedents and Future Implications

Campaigners are urging Britain to follow the example set by Denmark regarding digital identity rights. Denmark has moved to give its citizens full legal control over AI-generated imitations of their face, body, and voice. These protections allow individuals to demand the removal of any unauthorized content and seek compensation for its misuse. The Electronic Arts decision highlights the growing tension between preserving cultural legacy through technology and establishing strict legal boundaries around digital personhood and voice rights.