John Middleton Prepares Phillies for Another Championship Run Inspired by Eagles' Super Bowl Victory

John Middleton, owner of the Philadelphia Phillies, draws inspiration from the Eagles' recent Super Bowl victory to fuel the team's pursuit of a World Series title. Despite a quiet offseason compared to other NL contenders, Middleton remains confident in his team's potential, emphasizing its strength and recalling past successes.

Inspired by the Eagles' Super Bowl win, John Middleton readies for another Phillies season with high expectations. Philly connects with its sports franchises differently than almost any other city. And when Middleton steps into the clubhouse Monday to address the Phillies, he plans to remind them. Middleton owns his hometown baseball team, a privilege he doesn’t take lightly judging by how much money he spends annually to field a competitive squad.

Last Sunday night, he walked out onto the streets of New Orleans and tried to contextualize the Birds’ domination amid seven decades of fandom. “It was clearly one of the greatest sports moments in my life,” Middleton, 69, said Thursday in a wide-ranging interview from his third-floor office at the team’s spring-training complex. “I don’t know exactly where it would fall, but you’ve got the ‘08 World Series and frankly the ‘22 NLCS. They are the three. I’m not sure of the exact order. The Dodgers and Mets have the spotlight, but the Phillies remain confident thanks to their starting pitching. “If I really had to think about it, I’d probably put the ‘08 World Series as No. 1 because it was my team. I won as a fan but I also won as an owner, and that was hugely significant for me. But I might well put the Super Bowl No. 2. It certainly wouldn’t be No. 3. Those two others might be tied for two. That’s how big it was. “As a fan, I mean, you just can’t help but get charged up over the game but also over the fans’ reaction to the game — before the game, during the game, after the game. It was a spectacular experience. And so, you carry that with you. It shapes you. It shapes your experience, it shapes your memories.” It isn’t a uniquely Philly feeling, but surely, Philly connects with its sports franchises differently than almost any other city. If you know, you know. And when Middleton steps into the middle of the clubhouse Monday to address the Phillies before the first full-squad workout, he will make sure that everyone — players, coaches, staff — knows. Or better yet, remembers. Many got a taste in 2022, when the Phillies went on an unexpected ride to Game 6 of the World Series. But despite winning more games in each of the last two regular seasons and the organization’s first division title since 2011 last year, they backslid in back-to-back Octobers. It didn’t sit well with Middleton, a former competitive collegiate wrestler who joked that he tends to “get a little excited” when he watches his teams, regardless of whether he has invested more than $300 million in payroll (Phillies) or merely his heart and soul (Eagles). After signing at least one player, often more than one, to a nine-figure contract in every offseason since 2018-19, the Phillies were quiet, relative to other NL contenders. The Mets dropped $765 million on Juan Soto; the Diamondbacks landed Corbin Burnes for $210 million; the Dodgers won the winter (after winning the World Series), adding a two-time Cy Young winner (Blake Snell), two All-Star closers (Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates), and a phenom from Japan (Roki Sasaki). After an offseason of trade rumors, Alec Bohm is happy to remain a Phillie: ‘I don’t want to go anywhere’ But for fans who feel angst over keeping the core intact for one more run at an elusive championship, Middleton remembers a time, a half-century ago, when the Phillies were vanquished in three consecutive League Championship Series, then missed the playoffs before coming back to win the World Series in 1980.at Citizens Bank Park and throwing baseballs into the stands from atop the dugout before playoff games. “I think people need to recognize that it is a really good team. We have a really good team. And frankly, we’re a better team today than we were when we walked out of Citi Field last October.”“If Andrew Painter had been pitching for us for those two seasons before he hurt his arm, we might have won the World Series and won it more than once,” said Middleton, who recalled when Clayton Kershaw came out of the bullpen for the Dodgers against the Phillies as a 20-year-old rookie in the 2008 National League Championship Series. “Having Andrew Painter even coming out of the bullpen in ‘23 or ‘24 would have changed games, frankly.” Maybe. But in 2025, the Phillies’ road to finally getting over the World Series hump might well be paved in a shade of green that not even the Eagles can inspire. The Dodgers’ luxury-tax payroll stands at $392.5 million, according to Spotrac. After re-signing slugger Pete Alonso last week, the Mets are up to $321.5 million. Middleton has taken the Phillies’ payroll to unprecedented heights — roughly $306.2 million by some estimates — but it’s worth wondering how much higher he can go. Having already surpassed the outermost luxury-tax threshold, a status that carries a 110% surcharge on every dollar over $301 million, is there a limit to how much more they can spend? Dave Cliff Lee in ‘09. I just don’t,” Middleton said.





PhillyInquirer / 🏆 81. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES JOHN MIDDLETON SUPER BOWL WORLD SERIES MLB BASEBALL SPORTS OWNERS ANDREW PAINTER ANDREW PAINIER PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Phillies Owner John Middleton Eyes World Series After Eagles' Super Bowl SuccessJohn Middleton, owner of the Philadelphia Phillies, is inspired by the Eagles' Super Bowl victory and believes his team is poised for a championship run.

Read more »

From Minor Leagues to Mentor: Former Phillies Prospect Jiwan James Inspires Eagles Rookie Quinyon MitchellThis inspiring story details how former Phillies prospect Jiwan James, despite never reaching the major leagues, became a role model and source of inspiration for Eagles rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. James' dedication to his craft, resilience in the face of adversity, and commitment to coaching younger generations highlight the lasting impact he has had on his hometown and beyond.

Read more »

59 Phillies thoughts for Eagles Super Bowl Sunday: Schwarber’s future, Harper nears history, and moreOnce the Eagles and Chiefs settle Super Bowl LIX, mitts will begin poppin’ across Florida and Arizona. Until then, here's LIX baseball notes to ponder.

Read more »

Phillies Top Prospect Andrew Painter Returns to Spring Training After Tommy John SurgeryAndrew Painter, the Phillies' top pitching prospect, is back in spring training after recovering from Tommy John surgery. Although he won't be playing in Grapefruit League games, Painter is eager to build on his impressive performance in the Arizona Fall League and contribute to the Phillies' success.

Read more »

Rams-Eagles game: Rams' comeback falls short, season ends after 28-22 loss to EaglesThe Los Angeles Rams lost 28-22 against the Eagles Sunday, ending their season while the Eagles advance to the NFC championship game for the second time in three seasons.

Read more »

Fly, Eagles, Fly lyrics: What are the words to Eagles’ fight song?Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field break into song after every home team touchdown

Read more »