John McNeil avoids jail for drug possession after being caught with £14,000 of cocaine and heroin and a lamb named Pablo in Glasgow.

John McNeil has successfully avoided immediate imprisonment after a court determined that he was involved in the possession of drugs valued at £14,000 alongside a live lamb named Pablo. The legal proceedings centered on an incident that occurred on the evening of April 22, 2023, when police officers stopped a vehicle traveling on the M74 motorway in Glasgow. McNeil, who was 56 years old at the time of the arrest, was identified as a passenger in a Volkswagen Golf driven by his then-partner, Lindsey Sangster.

Drug Discovery During M74 Traffic Stop

During the routine traffic stop conducted by law enforcement officials on the M74 in Glasgow, a police dog detected the presence of controlled substances within the vehicle. Officers subsequently recovered several bags containing heroin and cocaine from underneath the front passenger seat of the car. The total value of these illicit drugs was assessed to be approximately £14,000. This discovery formed the primary basis for the criminal charges brought against both the driver and the passenger, linking them to serious drug trafficking activities.

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Defense Claims Regarding The Lamb Pablo

When questioned by officers about the presence of a live animal in the rear of the vehicle, McNeil provided a specific explanation regarding the lamb. He stated that his partner, Lindsey Sangster, was a trainee shepherdess. McNeil further claimed that he had rescued the lamb, which was named Pablo after the notorious Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, from a dangerous position in the middle of the road. He attempted to present this narrative as evidence of their legitimate involvement with livestock handling.

Contradictory Evidence And Court Findings

The defense narrative regarding the lamb faced significant scrutiny due to contradictory physical evidence observed at the scene. Sergeant Nick Twigg testified that while McNeil claimed Sangster was a trainee shepherdess, there was no evidence to support this profession. Instead, the lamb was observed eating a bag of chips left on the back seat, and no bottles, which would be necessary for feeding a young animal, were present in the car. This detail undermined the credibility of the claim that the animal was being transported for legitimate agricultural purposes.

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Legal Outcomes And Sentencing Decisions

Both John McNeil and Lindsey Sangster were found guilty in September at Glasgow Sheriff Court for possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to supply. During the sentencing phase held on Monday, Sheriff Tony Kelly decided to order McNeil to complete 300 hours of unpaid community work and to wear an electronic tag for a period of six months. The Sheriff noted that he was stepping back from imposing immediate custody, citing the age of the matters and the absence of recent criminal offenses for McNeil to consider.

Ownership Details And Arrest Warrants

It was established that the lamb, Pablo, originated from North Lanrigg Farm in Motherwell, Lanarkshire, which is owned by farmer Kirsty Mair. A joint minute of agreed evidence confirmed that Miss Mair did not grant permission for McNeil and Sangster to take the animal. While McNeil received his sentence, Lindsey Sangster, who is from Kilbirnie, Ayrshire, did not appear in court. Consequently, a warrant was granted for her arrest. The lamb has since been returned to Miss Mair and is reported to be in fine health.