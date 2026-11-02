John McNeil Avoids Jail For Drug Trafficking Case Involving Lamb Pablo

John McNeil receives community service for possessing heroin and cocaine while a lamb ate chips in his car. The sentence details the bizarre M74 motorway stop and legal outcomes.

A man named John McNeil has successfully avoided immediate imprisonment after being convicted of possessing significant quantities of illicit drugs during a routine traffic stop on the M74 motorway. The incident, which occurred on the evening of April 22 2023, captured public and media attention due to the presence of a lamb named Pablo in the vehicle, which was seen eating a bag of chips in the back seat.

McNeil was a passenger in the car driven by his then partner, Lindsey Sangster. When police officers stopped the vehicle near Glasgow, they discovered the animal in the back. The situation escalated when a sergeant questioned the pair about the lamb, leading to an unlikely explanation that ultimately triggered a deeper investigation and the discovery of illegal substances.

Also read John McNeil Avoids Jail After Car With £14,000 Drugs And Lamb Named Pablo

Police Discovery of Heroin and Cocaine

Upon stopping the Volkswagen Golf at 6.10pm, Sergeant Nick Twigg noticed a glass pipe in the driver's door pocket and seized similar items from both McNeil and Sangster. When asked about the lamb, McNeil claimed that Sangster was a trainee shepherdess. However, there was no evidence to support this claim, and the sheep was observed eating chips without any access to water or milk bottles.

The situation grew increasingly suspicious when McNeil and Sangster claimed they had found the lamb in a dangerous position on the road and were trying to rescue it. They stated the animal, named after the late Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, was dehydrated and had not been fed. Despite their story, a police dog named Billy later discovered two bags containing £4,640 of cocaine and £10,050 of heroin underneath the front passenger seat.

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Ownership of Lamb and Legal Charges

The lamb, Pablo, belonged to North Lanrigg Farm in Motherwell, which is owned by farmer Kirsty Mair. The court heard that McNeil and Sangster had not been given permission to take the animal. During the trial, a charge of resetting the stolen lamb was dropped by the Crown because there was no reported theft at the time the animal was taken.

McNeil, of Fairlie in North Ayrshire, denied any knowledge of the drugs in the car, asserting that he had worked with animals in the past alongside his father, a retired agricultural contractor. He insisted they were simply trying to help the sheep they found on the road after a journey to Edinburgh. Lindsey Sangster, of Kilbirnie, pleaded guilty to drug possession charges in separate proceedings and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Sentencing and Community Work Orders

At the sentencing hearing, Sheriff Tony Kelly handed down a non-custodial sentence for McNeil. The Sheriff ordered him to complete 300 hours of unpaid work and imposed a tagging requirement for six months. The electronic tag requires McNeil to remain indoors between the hours of 8pm and 5am. This decision was made after the Sheriff was advised that the risk of McNeil reoffending was low.

McNeil was described by his defense lawyer, Bronwyn Moore, as a team leader at a construction company who was at the height of his addiction at the time of the arrest. He was found guilty of possession of cocaine and diamorphine with intent to supply. The cocaine found in the car was tested and found to have a purity level of no less than 76 per cent.

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Aftermath and Future Legal Steps

Following the seizure, the lamb was taken to a farm in Ayrshire where it was held for 48 to 72 hours. The animal was subsequently returned to Kirsty Mair, who confirmed that Pablo was in fine health and happy with his new companions at the farm. McNeil was required to appear back in court for sentencing, while a warrant was granted for the arrest of Lindsey Sangster because she did not appear in person.

The case highlights the complex intersection of drug trafficking and bizarre circumstances that can lead to police intervention. While the drugs were successfully removed from circulation, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the lengths individuals may go to conceal illegal substances, even in the most unusual of scenarios involving live animals and roadside rescues.