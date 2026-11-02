John McNeil Avoids Jail After Car With £14,000 Drugs And Lamb Named Pablo

John McNeil escaped prison despite £14,000 heroin and cocaine found in his car. A lamb named Pablo was also present. Sheriff Tony Kelly handed community service and tagging instead.

John McNeil has successfully avoided immediate imprisonment following a sentencing hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court, despite being convicted of possessing significant quantities of illegal narcotics. The 56-year-old man from Fairlie, Ayrshire, was found in a vehicle containing an estimated value of £14,000 in drugs on the evening of April 22, 2023.

Police Stop On M74 Glasgow Reveals Drugs

McNeil was a passenger in a Volkswagen Golf driven by his then-partner, Lindsey Sangster, when the vehicle was intercepted by police on the M74 motorway in Glasgow. During the stop, officers discovered substantial bags of heroin and cocaine hidden underneath the front passenger seat of the car.

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A police dog unit was utilized during the search, which confirmed the presence of controlled substances beneath the seat. The discovery of these narcotics led to the immediate arrest of both individuals and set in motion a legal process that would later draw national attention due to the unusual nature of the circumstances.

Alleged Trainee Shepherdess And Lamb Pablo

Alongside the narcotics, police discovered a live lamb in the back seat of the vehicle. McNeil provided a bizarre explanation for the animal's presence, telling officers that Sangster was a 'trainee shepherdess.' He claimed he had rescued the lamb from a 'dangerous position' in the middle of the road to save it from traffic.

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The lamb, which was observed by Sergeant Nick Twigg eating a bag of chips left on the back seat, was named Pablo. McNeil reportedly stated that the animal was named after the notorious Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, a detail that added a layer of irony to the charges of drug trafficking brought against him.

Glasgow Sheriff Court Guilty Verdict

Both McNeil and Sangster, who is 41 years old and from Kilbirnie, Ayrshire, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court in September. They were found guilty of possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to supply. Both defendants had initially denied having any knowledge of the drugs being present in the car they were traveling in.

McNeil returned to court on Monday for his sentencing, while Sangster did not appear. A warrant was subsequently granted for her arrest by the court authorities. The proceedings highlighted the severity of the offense while also addressing the mitigating factors presented during the sentencing phase.

Sheriff Tony Kelly Sentencing Decision

Sheriff Tony Kelly imposed a sentence that included 300 hours of unpaid work and a six-month electronic tagging order for McNeil. The sheriff explicitly stated that he stepped back from imposing a custodial sentence, citing the age of the matters in question and the fact that there were no other recent criminal offenses requiring additional punishment.

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The sheriff's decision reflects a consideration of the time elapsed since the April 2023 incident and the defendant's current status. This outcome allows McNeil to serve his sentence within the community rather than in a prison facility, marking a significant deviation from the strict penalties typically associated with drug trafficking offenses of this value.

Owner Kirsty Mair And Lamb Pablo Return

The lamb named Pablo belongs to Kirsty Mair, a farmer from North Lanrigg Farm in Motherwell, Lanarkshire. A joint minute of agreed evidence confirmed that Miss Mair did not give permission for McNeil and Sangster to take the lamb from her property. The unauthorized removal of the animal was a key component of the court's understanding of the events leading to the arrest.

Sergeant Nick Twigg testified that there was no evidence to support the claim that Sangster was a shepherdess, noting the presence of chips rather than farming equipment or supplies. Pablo has since been returned to Miss Mair, and reports indicate that the animal is fine, ending the strange journey that began with the police stop on the M74.