John McNeil escapes prison despite £24,690 of drugs found in car with lamb Pablo. Sentenced to unpaid work and tagging after M74 stop led to major heroin and cocaine bust.

John McNeil has successfully avoided a custodial sentence after police discovered £24,690 worth of cocaine and heroin in his passenger vehicle on the M74 motorway. The incident occurred on the evening of April 22, 2023, when law enforcement officers in Glasgow stopped Lindsey Sangster's Volkswagen Golf. Inside the car, officers found a lamb named Pablo sitting in the back seat eating a bag of chips, adding a bizarre twist to a serious drug enforcement operation.

Police Discovery Of £24,690 In Drugs

Sergeant Nick Twigg stopped the vehicle at 6:10pm on the M74 motorway in Glasgow after observing suspicious behavior. During an initial search of the car, officers found a glass pipe in the driver's door pocket and seized additional pipes from both McNeil and the driver. A police dog named Billy subsequently conducted a more thorough search of the vehicle's interior. Under the front passenger seat, the dog located two bags containing £4,640 of cocaine and £10,050 of heroin. The cocaine was tested and found to have a purity of no less than 76 per cent. The total value of the seized narcotics, including diamorphine, amounted to £15,142 in cocaine and £10,050 in heroin, totaling £24,690 at the point of seizure.

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Defence Claims Of Saving The Lamb Pablo

McNeil, 56, of Fairlie, North Ayrshire, claimed that he and Sangster had stopped to rescue the animal from a dangerous position on the middle of the road. He stated that they were traveling home to Ayrshire after a trip to Edinburgh to purchase a car. McNeil alleged that the lamb, named after the late Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, appeared dehydrated and had not been fed for a couple of hours. He argued that they intended to return the animal to its owner after noticing identity markings on its ears. Sergeant Twigg noted that McNeil had told him Sangster was a 'trainee shepherdess,' a claim the officer debunked by pointing out that the lamb was eating chips from a bag with no water bottles present. The lamb belonged to Kirsty Mair, who owns North Lanrigg Farm in Motherwell. Ms Mair had not given the pair permission to take the lamb. A charge of resetting the stolen animal was dropped by the Crown mid-trial because there was no reported theft at the time of the incident.

Lindsey Sangster Sentenced And Arrest Warrant Issued

Lindsey Sangster, who was driving the vehicle, pleaded guilty to drug-related offenses in separate proceedings. She was disqualified from driving for 18 months and ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work. Evidence presented to the court indicated that Sangster was under the influence of drugs while driving. While McNeil stood trial alongside her, Sangster did not appear at the sentencing hearing for her co-defendant. Consequently, a warrant was granted for her arrest by the court authorities. Both individuals were found guilty of possession of heroin and diamorphine with intent to supply the drugs to others. The prosecution highlighted the significant quantity of narcotics found in the vehicle as evidence of a structured supply operation rather than personal use.

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Sheriff Orders 300 Hours Of Unpaid Work

At the sentencing hearing, Sheriff Tony Kelly exercised his discretion to impose a non-custodial sentence on John McNeil. The Sheriff noted that legal advice indicated the risk of McNeil offending again was low. In place of jail time, McNeil was ordered to complete 300 hours of unpaid work. Additionally, the Sheriff imposed a tagging requirement that restricts McNeil to his home between the hours of 8pm and 5am for a period of six months. McNeil's defense lawyer, Bronwyn Moore, presented evidence of McNeil's rehabilitation efforts. She informed the court that McNeil is currently working as a team leader at a construction company. Moore described McNeil's state during the arrest as being at the height of his addiction, suggesting that his current professional stability supports the decision to avoid incarceration.

Lamb Pablo Returned To Owner In Ayrshire

Following the police raid and subsequent court proceedings, the lamb named Pablo was taken to a farm in Ayrshire for temporary care. He was held there for a duration of 48 to 72 hours before being returned to his owner, Kirsty Mair. Ms Mair confirmed that the lamb was in fine health upon his return. She reported that the animal was happy and had bonded with his new pet lamb pals at the farm in Motherwell. The incident, which combined serious criminal activity with an unusual animal welfare element, has now concluded with legal penalties that reflect the court's assessment of McNeil's personal circumstances and future risk. The case serves as a stark reminder of the varied and often unexpected items recovered during high-profile drug interdiction operations on Scottish motorways.