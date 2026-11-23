John Malkovich opens up to '60 Minutes' about losing his entire fortune to Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme and the moment he told his wife the news.

'I Dream of Jeannie' star Barbara Eden, 95, still rides exercise bike for 35 minutes to stay fit ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star Catherine Bach says co-star stripped naked except for cowboy hat to cheer her upKate Middleton's unexpected house rule for George, Charlotte and Louis: author Ronny Hallin, who played Maxine on 'Laverne & Shirley,' dies at 88 after decades in television: reportTy Pennington calls out 'excessive' home renovation trend people do in kitchens Tommy Lee Jones says ‘God loved me’ by putting him in Texas, opens up about life on his 6,000-acre ranchTest your pop culture: From Hollywood to the Heartland Cameron Mathison says he has ‘tons’ in common with new girlfriend Taelyr Robinson despite 24-year age gapFox News Entertainment Newsletter: King Charles and Prince William united on Prince Harry's royal futureJackson 5 icon Marlon Jackson, 69, goes public with Stage 4 cancer battle months after onstage fall Darius Rucker says he used to drink a bottle of whiskey a day during wild Hootie & the Blowfish years‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star Catherine Bach says co-star pulled naked prank to cheer her up Cameron Mathison never thought he’d find someone with ‘so much in common’ in ‘this phase’ of his life'I Play Rocky' star Anthony Ippolito transforms into Sylvester StalloneGutfeld: What racist wouldn’t love this adviceJace Cates explains how prayer and faith set ‘The Vow’ apartPonzi scheme mastermind Bernie Madoff dies at 82John Malkovich recalled once losing his entire fortune to disgraced financier Bernie Madoff.

Malkovich, 72, told"60 Minutes" that he had recently returned from directing a play in Mexico City when he found out about Madoff's Ponzi scheme.

Also read John Carpenter to Compose Score for Zack Snyder Escape from New York Remake

"I got home from that and I saw this photograph of Bernie Madoff in handcuffs, and I thought, 'Oh, well that could prove interesting,'" Malkovich said. "I went in and said to my wife, you know, 'I'm just going to go around the corner, buy a pack of cigarettes.

'" FRAUD MASTERMIND BEHIND MULTIMILLION-DOLLAR PONZI SCHEME THAT VICTIMIZED TRAVIS KELCE IS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTMalkovich, a previous smoker, hadn't indulged in nicotine"for a while" when he left the house that day, he said. "That was pretty much everything I'd ever made," he admitted before coming to terms with his situation. "You know, you look to blame, you're going to do this and that, and then you realize, 'Look, why don't you shut up?

Advertisement

'" FORMER DISNEY STAR ERIK VON DETTEN SUED FOR ELDER ABUSE AFTER COUPLE POURED $2.1M RETIREMENT SAVINGS INTO GOLD "Whatever you lost, most people who were ever born will never have a 10th of that, no matter what they do. No matter what they do. Get on with your life and that's it.

"while serving a 150-year sentence at the federal medical care center in Butner, North Carolina, where his attorney said he was being treated for terminal kidney failure.that prosecutors said swindled thousands out of their life savings. The scheme began in the early 1970s, and by the time Madoff was arrested in December 2008, had defrauded as many as 37,000 people in 136 countries out of up to $65 billion.

Madoff said he started the fraud, in which he appeared to deliver steady returns to clients, but was actually using money from new investors to pay off existing shareholders, in the 1990s because he felt"compelled" to give investors solid returns despite the recession and weak stock market. Prosecutors contend he started defrauding investors much earlier.

"When I began the Ponzi scheme, I believed it would end shortly and I would be able to extricate myself and my clients," Madoff told the judge at his plea hearing. "However, this proved difficult, and ultimately impossible, and as the years went by, I realized that my arrest and this day would inevitably come.

Advertisement

" Prior to his downfall, Madoff was viewed as a self-made and respected figure among financial professionals as the head of the seemingly successful Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities firm. He also served as the chairman of the Nasdaq Stock Market in 1990, 1991 and 1993.

In addition to being sentenced to the maximum 150 years in prison, Madoff and his family took a major financial hit: A judge issued a $171 billion forfeiture order in June 2009 requiring the disgraced financier to give up his interests in all property, including real estate, investments, cars and boats. Under the arrangement, the government also obtained his wife's interest in all property, including $80 million that she claimed belonged to her, leaving Ruth Madoff with $2.5 million in assets.

Madoff died in April 2021 while serving a 150-year sentence at the federal medical care center in Butner, North Carolina. The decline and fall of Madoff also took a toll on his family. The oldest of his two sons, Mark Madoff, died by suicide on the second anniversary of his father's arrest in 2010. His other son, Andrew, died from cancer at age 48 in 2014.

"I was responsible for my son Mark's death and that's very, very difficult," Madoff said during a 2013 interview with. "I live with that. I live with the remorse, the pain I caused everybody, certainly my family, and the victims. "