49ers beat Raiders 38-17 as 45 fans ejected and 11 arrested in Levi's Stadium brawls

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Raiders 38-17 on Sunday, but the game was overshadowed by violent fan brawls inside and outside Levi's Stadium that led to 45 ejections and 11 arrests. General manager John Lynch called the scenes a shame while saying they kind of go with the territory.

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Raiders 38-17 on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, but the game was overshadowed by violent fan brawls in the parking lot and inside the stadium.

Santa Clara police told SFGATE that 45 people were ejected and nearly a dozen were arrested. Seven of the 11 people arrested were booked for disorderly conduct, while the other four were arrested for allegedly fighting in a public place. A California man identified by Santa Clara police as Stephen Ramirez was arrested in connection with the parking lot fight outside Levi's Stadium. Video of that brawl circulated widely, including footage credited to Frisco Philly via Storyful.

Also read Police arrest man seen in video attacking unconscious person at Levi's Stadium

Police Pursue Charges Against Responsible Fans

The scale of the disorder made the fan violence the dominant story coming out of the game. Santa Clara Police Department spokesperson Lt. Eric Lagergren told the outlet that the department would pursue charges against those responsible. Incidents of violence at large-scale events in Santa Clara will not be tolerated, Lagergren said.

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The Department strictly enforces the law and holds individuals accountable for criminal conduct, he added. We will seek to arrest the individuals responsible for the fan-on-fan violence at the event, he said. 49ers general manager John Lynch, who also serves as the team's president of football operations, addressed the brawls after the win. I was kind of pleased this is going pretty well throughout the game and then the fourth quarter broke out, Lynch said.

You see videos after, it's a shame but it kind of goes with the territory, he said. It's a shame to see those things, but it was a good hard-fought win for us. There was a lot of silver and black in the stadium that's for sure, Lynch said. Lynch was likely referring to the heated rivalry between San Francisco and the Raiders, a series once known as the Battle of the Bay.

Long Running Rivalry Drives Fan Hostility

The two franchises used to sit on opposite ends of the San Francisco Bay Bridge, and the rivalry carried a certain hostility long after the Raiders moved to Las Vegas. The old animosity was clearly still present among the fan bases on Sunday. The 49ers' victory was a hard-fought result on the field, but it was not the main topic afterward.

The Battle of the Bay may not be as heated as it once was, but it's clear there is no love lost based on what happened Sunday. Lynch's reaction drew eyebrows, as his comment that the violence kind of goes with the territory was read as a reference to the long-running rivalry. At least 45 people were ejected during the game, and the 11 arrests marked a significant law enforcement response.

Police said the arrests included both disorderly conduct and public fighting allegations. The department's statement made clear that more arrests could follow as investigators identify people seen in the videos. The violence broke out despite the game itself being a one-sided 49ers win. Fans fought in the parking lot outside the stadium, and additional fights erupted inside Levi's Stadium during the game.

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Lynch Comments Spark Outcry Amid Arrests

The combination of tailgate fights and in-stadium brawls created a chaotic scene around an NFL matchup that had already drawn heavy attention because of the Raiders' history in the Bay Area. Lynch's comments came days after he was seen watching players warm up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. His remarks Sunday focused on the win and the rivalry, but they now sit alongside the police accounts of ejections and arrests.

The contrast between the final score and the fan violence framed much of the coverage after the game. Santa Clara police have not said how many additional suspects they are seeking. Lt. Lagergren's statement emphasized accountability and a commitment to arresting those responsible for fan-on-fan violence at the event.

With video evidence circulating, authorities are expected to continue identifying and charging participants. The 49ers improved their standing with the 38-17 victory, but the team and local police are now dealing with fallout from the disorder. The Battle of the Bay has long carried bad blood between the two fan bases, and Sunday showed that the edge has not disappeared even with the Raiders based in Las Vegas.

Arrests Mark Dark Finish To Sunday Game

For now, the biggest takeaways are the 45 ejections, the 11 arrests, and Lynch's response to a brawl that put a dark mark on the afternoon.