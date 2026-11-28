San Francisco general manager John Lynch explained on '49ers Game Plan' how the reaction to Colton McKivitz's injury showed his impact on the team.

San Francisco general manager John Lynch explained on"49ers Game Plan" how the reaction to Colton McKivitz's injury showed his impact on the team. San Francisco GM John Lynch sits down with “49ers Talk” host Matt Maiocco to discuss Colton McKivitz’s season-ending ankle injury.

Watch Matt Maiocco’s full interview with Kyle Shanahan on “49ers Game Plan,” airing Friday after “Dubs Talk Live” on NBC Sports Bay Area. In the second quarter, right tackle Colton McKivitz awkwardly got rolled up on, suffering a brutal dislocated and broken ankle as a result.

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It's a tough blow for San Francisco's O-line, which had featured the same five starters in the first 10 games of the 2026 NFL season -- a major reason why the unit has shown significant improvement. The impact and severity of the injury was immediately evident simply from the reaction of McKivitz's teammates; left tackle Trent Williams threw his helmet after seeing what happened.