John Lithgow's Horror Film 'The Rule of Jenny Pen' Gets Streaming Release Date

John Lithgow, the veteran actor known for his roles in both dramatic and comedic projects, continues to showcase his versatility in the horror genre. His latest foray into the realm of fright, 'The Rule of Jenny Pen,' has secured a streaming release date on Shudder.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Age has not stopped John Lithgow from keeping his career in full swing. He is 79 years old, but last year alone he appeared in several titles, including Conclave and The Old Man season 2. As such, this means that Lithgow has been in the industry for over half a century, for he made his debut in 1972.

In that time, he has been nominated for two Oscars, both for Best Supporting Actor (for The World According to Garp and Terms of Endearment). His career has spanned many genres over the course of time. One genre that Lithgow has dabbled in several times is horror. In 1983, Lithgow was in The Twilight Zone: The Movie, playing John Valentine. He was later in the John Travolta-led feature Blow Out, as well as 1992's Raising Cain. More recently, Lithgow was in the Pet Sematary remake in 2019. Lithgow recently played a sinister and terrifying villain in another horror film, which has now gotten a streaming release date. The Rule Jenny Pen Receives A Streaming Release Date And It Is Coming Next Month The Rule of Jenny Pen has now gotten a streaming release date. The James Ashcroft-directed horror movie sees Geoffrey Rush play a man in an elderly home who must stop a fellow resident from enacting violent chaos on the home, which he does with the help of a child's puppet. Lithgow plays this pyschopathic elderly home resident within a supporting cast that includes Ian Mune, Nathaniel Lees, Yvette Parsons, and Thomas Sainsbury. The Rule of Jenny Pen has gotten positive reviews overall, holding a 64% Tomatometer with 11 reviews in. Now, Shudder has revealed the release date for The Rule of Jenny Pen. The film will hit the streamer starting on March 28. The film will also get theatrical distribution from IFC Films and Shudder. It hits theaters March 7, meaning that the horror movie will have three weeks of theatrical exclusivity before being made available at home. More to come..





