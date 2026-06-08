John Lithgow Makes History as Oldest Best Actor in a Play Winner at 2026 Tony Awards

The 2026 Tony Awards celebrated theatrical excellence with John Lithgow becoming the oldest winner in the Best Actor in a Play category for his role as Roald Dahl in 'Giant.' The production of 'Death of a Salesman' led the night with six wins, while 'Ragtime' and others also earned multiple honors.

The 2026 Tony Awards delivered a fierce competition at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, as stars battled it out for the ultimate Broadway honors.

John Lithgow made history at 80 as he became the oldest winner in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category. The victory marked his third Tony Award, and this time he took home the trophy for his captivating portrayal of Roald Dahl in Mark Rosenblatt's play Giant.

He triumphed over a stacked category of heavyweights, beating out Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe , Will Harrison , Nathan Lane , and Mark Strong . In Giant, Lithgow portrays Dahl during a turbulent period in the 1980s, when the children's author faced backlash over a series of antisemitic comments. The victory came a staggering 53 years after his very first Tony win.

John Lithgow, 80, made history on Sunday as he became the oldest winner in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category at the 2026 Tony Awards The victory marked his third Tony Award, and this time he took home the trophy for his captivating portrayal of Roald Dahl in Giant The performance previously earned Lithgow his very first Olivier Award during the production's London run.

'I'm such a lucky actor,' he said during his acceptance speech, before joking, 'The other gentlemen in my category, you all deserve this. I got it.

' He then turned serious, stating: 'Because I play the lead role in an extraordinary play, Giant. A stunning play made by people full of love and kindness. But it's a play about cruelty in a cruel age.

' He also thanked his wife Mary Yeager for seeing him through 'two exhilarating but exhausting years bringing this incredible play to Broadway. ' 'Two Tony bookends, with 53 years between them. In those years, I have worked with hundreds of fantastic theater artists. I've had dozens and dozens of ecstatic moments onstage.

But I have to tell you, this moment has got to be one of the best.

' Giant was directed by two-time Tony winner Nicholas Hytner. Lithgow won his first Tony in 1973 for his performance as Nick in The Changing Room, just weeks after his Broadway debut. He also won in 2002 for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance as J.J. Hunsecker in Sweet Smell of Success.

'I'm such a lucky actor,' he said during his acceptance speech, before joking, 'The other gentlemen in my category, you all deserve this. I got it' He also thanked his wife Mary Yeager for seeing him through 'two exhilarating but exhausting years bringing this incredible play to Broadway' 'Two Tony bookends, with 53 years between them. In those years, I have worked with hundreds of fantastic theater artists. I've had dozens and dozens of ecstatic moments onstage.

But I have to tell you, this moment has got to be one of the best,' he said He triumphed over a stacked category of heavyweights, beating out Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe ; Radcliffe pictured at the show with girlfriend Erin Darke Lesley Manville, 70, took home the win for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her role as Jocasta in Oedipus 'Our genius director and writer Robert Icke took a 2,500 year–old play and brought it up to the present day with shocking, startling results,' she shared during her acceptance speech 'But really shocking, how little has changed in those two and a half 1,000–years for women.

Been very slow,' she added She accepted the honor from Annette Bening The actress pictured starring as Jocasta alongside Mark Strong Manville clinched the trophy over a formidable field of nominees, including Rose Byrne , Carrie Coon , Susannah Flood , and Kelli O'Hara, ; Byrne see with partner Bobby Cannavale Caissie Levy, 45, won for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her performance in Ragtime.

Her co-star Joshua Henry, 41, took home the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role Ragtime, directed by Lear DeBessonet , was also crowned the season's Best Revival of a Musical It was a massive night for Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, which emerged as the evening's biggest victor by sweeping the board with six wins. The Lost Boys, Ragtime, and Schmigadoon! followed closely behind with four awards each.

Lesley Manville, 70, took home the win for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her role as Jocasta in Oedipus. Manville clinched the trophy over a formidable field of nominees, including Rose Byrne , Carrie Coon , Susannah Flood , and Kelli O'Hara, .

'Our genius director and writer Robert Icke took a 2,500 year–old play and brought it up to the present day with shocking, startling results,' she shared during her acceptance speech. 'And it was an extraordinary thing to do every night. But really shocking, how little has changed in those two and a half 1,000–years for women. Been very slow,' she added.

The AppleTV series turned Broadway smash Schmigadoon! won the award for Best Musical. Schmigadoon! follows a floundering couple who find themselves transported into the world of a classic Broadway musical. The win went to the musical's producing team, led by Lorne Michaels, No Guarantees Productions, Micah Frank, and Caroline Maroney. Caissie Levy, 45, scooped up the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her performance in Ragtime, directed by Lear DeBessonet.

The AppleTV series turned Broadway smash Schmigadoon! won the award for Best Musical. The win went to the musical's producing team, led by Lorne Michaels Shoshana Bean, 48, won her first Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for her turn in The Lost Boys.

She was presented the award by Megan Thee Stallion She portrayed Lucy Emerson in The Lost Boys, directed by Tony winner Michael Arden and based on the 1987 Warner Bros. film Her co-star Ali Louis Bourzgui, 26, won for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for his portrayal of David Alden Ehrenreich, 36, won for Featured Actor in a Play for his debut performance as Max in Becky Shaw Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, directed by Joe Mantello, won Best Revival of a Play; Actor Nathan Lane pictured accepting the award His co-star Laurie Metcalf, who played Linda Loman, took home the win for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch won for Best Direction of a Musical for Cats: The Jellicle Ball Qween Jean accepted the Best Costume Design of a Musical award for Cats: The Jellicle Ball Mikaal Sulaiman received the Best Sound Design of a Play award for Death of a Salesman Her co-star Joshua Henry, 41, took home the prestigious award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical.

Ragtime was also crowned the season's Best Revival of a Musical. The musical is based on the 1975 novel by E. L. Doctorow. Shoshana Bean, 48, won her first Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for her turn in The Lost Boys. She was presented the award by Megan Thee Stallion.

She portrayed Lucy Emerson in The Lost Boys, directed by Tony winner Michael Arden and based on the 1987 Warner Bros. film. Her co-star Ali Louis Bourzgui, 26, won for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for his portrayal of David. Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, directed by Joe Mantello, won Best Revival of a Play. Actor Nathan Lane - who starred as Willy Loman in the play - accepted the award.

'We all wouldn't be standing here without the genius of Joe Mantello, who created this revelatory production, and most importantly, the genius of Arthur Miller, who created this monumental masterpiece, which is still sadly as relevant as it was in 1949 and still continues to teach us who we are as humans and Americans,' Lane said while accepting the honor. His co-star Laurie Metcalf, who played Linda Loman, took home the win for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play.

Alden Ehrenreich, 36, won for Featured Actor in a Play for his debut performance as Max in Becky Shaw, directed by Trip Cullman. It was his first Tony win and first nomination.

Pink made her debut as host and enjoyed a number of outfit changes Kristin Chenoweth pictured onstage at the event She interacted with the crowd Broadway Queen Bernadette Peters pictured speaking onstage Criss and Scherzinger presented two of the awards Laura Benanti was among the presenters JaHan Wang and Carrie Coon addressed the audience Pink kicked off the show with a Lady Marmalade inspired opening number The singer changed into a pink bustier and black fishnets She started off the number with some aerial acrobatics in a Peter Pan costume She was joined by Harris Megan Thee Stallion also made a surprise cameo, fresh off her recent split from NBA star Klay Thompson The hip hop star made her Broadway debut this season in Moulin Rouge!

The Musical Later in the night Pink performed with the cast of Chicago She thrilled fans with an unforgettable show Luke Evans performed Time Warp from Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show in a very daring look He wore high heel boots and a black bustier He was also joined by Juliette Lewis Zegler was also among the performers Parsons put on gender-bending performance at the Tonys 'This art of acting has given me so much. It has given me a life.

It has given me opportunity to be around artists like the people in this room. Most of all, it has shown me that when I am very afraid and things are very hard, there is, in this present moment, right here, right now, a sustaining mystery that is there to catch you, and I am grateful for that, and the magic that it is allowed to happen in my life,' he said while accepting the award.

The other nominees in the category were Christopher Abbott , Danny Burstein , Brandon J. Dirden , Ruben Santiago-Hudson , and Richard Thomas . Liberation, written by Bess Wohl, won for Best Play. Other winners of the night included Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, who triumphed for Best Direction of a Musical for Cats: The Jellicle Ball.

It was an eventful night, as singer Pink made her awards show hosting debut with a Lady Marmalade inspired opening number for which she changed into a pink bustier and black fishnets. She started off the show with some aerial acrobatics in a Peter Pan costume. The star’s performance featured a handful of surprise cameos including Megan Thee Stallion, who took the stage just weeks after her high-profile split from NBA star Klay Thompson.

Later in the night Pink performed with the cast of Chicago. In one of the night's most memorable showstoppers, a fiercely styled Luke Evans tackled Time Warp from Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show in a provocative black bustier and high heels, rounding out an electric evening of performances that also featured a turn from Rachel Zegler. Tony Awards 2026 WINNERS - IN FULL Best Musical The Lost Boys Schmigadoon!

- WINNER Titaníque Two Strangers Best Revival of a Musical Cats: The Jellicle Ball Ragtime - WINNER Richard O'Brien's the Rocky Horror Show Best Play The Balusters Giant Liberation - WINNER Little Bear Ridge Road Best Revival of a Play Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman - WINNER Becky Shaw Every Brilliant Thing Fallen Angels Oedipus Best Direction of a Musical Michael Arden - The Lost Boys Lear deBessonet - Ragtime Christopher Gatteli - Schmigadoon!

Tim Jackson - Two Strangers Zhailon Levinston and Bill Rauch - Cats: the Jellicle Ball - WINNER Best Direction of a Play Nicholas Hytner - Giant Robert Icke - Oedipus Kenny Leon - The Balusters Joe Mantello - Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman - WINNER Whitney White - Liberation Best Lighting Design in a Play Dog Day Afternoon Oedipus August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone Bug The Fear of 13 Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman - WINNER Best Sound Design of a Play August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone Oedipus The Fear of 13 Bug Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman - WINNER Best Costume Design in a Musical Ragtime Schmigadoon!

Cats: The Jellicle Ball - WINNER The Lost Boys Richard O'Brien's the Rocky Horror Show Best Lighting Design in a Musical Chess Richard O'Brien's the Rocky Horror Show Schmigadoon! Cats: The Jellicle Ball Ragtime The Lost Boys - WINNER Best Sound Design of a Musical Cats: The Jellicle Ball Ragtime - WINNER The Lost Boys Richard O'Brien's the Rocky Horror Show Schmigadoon!

Best Scenic Design in a Play Oedipus Bug Dog Day Afternoon Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman - WINNER Fallen Angels Best Scenic Design in a Musical Richard O'Brien's the Rocky Horror Show Two Strangers Cats: The Jellicle Ball The Lost Boys - WINNER Schmigadoon! Best Book of a Musical The Lost Boys Schmigadoon!

- WINNER Titaníque Two Strangers Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play Will Harrison - Punch Nathan Lane - Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman John Lithgow - Giant - WINNER Daniel Radcliffe - Every Brilliant Thing Mark Strong - Oedipus Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play Rose Byrne - Fallen Angels Carrie Coon - Bug Susannah Flood - Liberation Lesley Manville - Oedipus - WINNER Kelli O'Hara - Fallen Angels Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play Christopher Abbott - Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman Danny Burstein - Marjorie Prime Brandon J. Dirden - Waiting for Godot Alden Ehrenreich - Becky Shaw - WINNER Ruben Santiago-Hudson - August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone Richard Thomas - The Balusters Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play Betsy Aidem - Liberation Marylouise Burke - The Balusters Aya Cash - Giant Laurie Metcalf - Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman - WINNER June Squibb - Marjorie Prime Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical Nicholas Christopher - Chess Luke Evans - Richard O'Brien's the Rocky Horror Show Joshua Henry - Ragtime - WINNER Sam Tutty - Two Strangers Brandon Uranowitz - Ragtime Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical Sara Chase - Schmigadoon!

Stephanie Hsu - Richard O'Brien's the Rocky Horror Show Caissie Levy - Ragtime - WINNER Marla Mindelle - Titaníque Christiani Pitts - Two Strangers Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical Ali Louis Bourzgi - The Lost Boys - WINNER André de Shields - Cats: The Jellicle Ball Bryce Pinkham - Chess Ben Levi Ross - Ragtime Layton Williams - Titaníque Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical Shoshana Bean - The Lost Boys - WINNER Hannah Cruz - Chess Rachel Dratch - Richard O'Brien's the Rocky Horror Show Ana Gasteyer - Schmigadoon!

Nichelle Lewis - Ragtime Best Original Score Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone The Lost Boys Schmigadoon! - WINNER Two Strangers Best Orchestrations Schmigadoon! - WINNER The Lost Boys Two Strangers Chess Cats: The Jellicle Ball Best Choreography Schmigadoon!

Ragtime Richard O'Brien's the Rocky Horror Show Cats: The Jellicle Ball - WINNER The Lost Boys Best Costume Design in a Play Dog Day Afternoon Liberation Fallen Angels - WINNER The Balusters August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tony Awards John Lithgow Giant Roald Dahl Death Of A Salesman Lesley Manville Ragtime Broadway

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Three's a charm: John Lithgow, Laurie Metcalf achieve Tony trifectasJohn Lithgow won his third Tony Award for 'Giant,' while Laurie Metcalf took home her third statue for 'Death of a Salesman' at the 2026 Tony Awards.

Read more »

John Lithgow and 'Giant' Win Big at Tony AwardsJohn Lithgow won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for his role as Roald Dahl in 'Giant,' while Bess Wohl's 'Liberation' won Best Play, making her only the fourth woman to receive the honor. Shoshana Bean won Best Featured Actress in a Musical for 'The Lost Boys.' Julia Louis-Dreyfus hosted, and a revival of 'Death of a Salesman' also earned recognition.

Read more »

John Lithgow Becomes Oldest Winner Of Tony Award For Lead Actor In A PlayJohn Lithgow reached a Tony Awards milestone on Sunday, becoming the oldest winner in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play.

Read more »

John Lithgow becomes oldest Tony winner at 80, Lesley Manville wins Best Actress in a PlayJohn Lithgow made history at 80 as he became the oldest winner in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category at the 2026 Tony Awards. Lesley Manville, 70, took home the win for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her role as Jocasta in Oedipus.

Read more »